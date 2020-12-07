Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Celtic results 'aren't good enough' - Lennon

Celtic have again backed manager Neil Lennon but say "progress will be reviewed in the new year".

Lennon came under more pressure after Sunday's 1-1 draw with St Johnstone left the reigning champions 13 points behind Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers, albeit with two games in hand.

The club are bidding to win a record 10th successive league title.

"The board recognises and understands the importance of winning the league championship this season," Celtic said. external-link

Chief executive Peter Lawwell last week asked fans for "strength in adversity" after the side were knocked out of the Scottish League Cup.

On Thursday, Celtic will complete their Europa League campaign at home to Lille after one point from five matches and later this month, the club will attempt to win a fourth successive treble against Hearts in the Scottish Cup final.

Celtic, after the weekend result, have two wins from 12 matches in all competitions.

"As Neil himself has made clear, recent performances and results have been disappointing," the club added in their statement.

"The board has come to the conclusion that our collective objective is best served by continuing to support Neil and his team as they seek solutions for those challenges.

"Whilst it has been suggested that it is time for a change, at this stage in the season the board believes that Neil and his management team are best placed to turn the team's performances around and lead us on to success.

"The board continues to work closely with Neil and his team to support them as they seek to do so and progress will be reviewed in the new year."