League One
IpswichIpswich Town19:45BurtonBurton Albion
Venue: Portman Road

Ipswich Town v Burton Albion

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull16111427131434
2Lincoln City1610242014632
3Portsmouth1794430151531
4Peterborough17101628181031
5Charlton169342516930
6Ipswich179262118329
7Doncaster1583427171027
8Sunderland167632213927
9Fleetwood1782726161026
10Accrington148242117426
11Crewe177282018223
12Gillingham167271819-123
13Blackpool167271618-223
14Wimbledon165562226-420
15Bristol Rovers165471824-619
16Plymouth165472130-919
17MK Dons174671922-318
18Northampton175391627-1118
19Oxford Utd164481624-816
20Rochdale164481726-916
21Swindon1751112133-1216
22Shrewsbury162861724-714
23Wigan1642101525-1014
24Burton172782131-1013
