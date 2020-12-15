League One
WiganWigan Athletic19:00RochdaleRochdale
Venue: DW Stadium

Wigan Athletic v Rochdale

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull16111427131434
2Lincoln City1610242014632
3Portsmouth1794430151531
4Peterborough17101628181031
5Charlton169342516930
6Ipswich179262118329
7Doncaster1583427171027
8Sunderland167632213927
9Fleetwood1782726161026
10Accrington148242117426
11Crewe177282018223
12Gillingham167271819-123
13Blackpool167271618-223
14Wimbledon165562226-420
15Bristol Rovers165471824-619
16Plymouth165472130-919
17MK Dons174671922-318
18Northampton175391627-1118
19Oxford Utd164481624-816
20Rochdale164481726-916
21Swindon1751112133-1216
22Shrewsbury162861724-714
23Wigan1642101525-1014
24Burton172782131-1013
View full League One table

Top Stories