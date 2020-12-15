League Two
Port ValePort Vale19:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
Venue: Vale Park

Port Vale v Forest Green Rovers

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Newport17113327151236
2Cheltenham17103429161333
3Carlisle17102526161032
4Forest Green179532314932
5Exeter1786338231530
6Colchester177732523228
7Leyton Orient178362620627
8Salford1675423131026
9Cambridge1674527151225
10Morecambe177462027-725
11Walsall175931919024
12Tranmere177371923-424
13Crawley176562724323
14Port Vale177282522323
15Oldham177282630-423
16Bolton176472126-522
17Harrogate175481721-419
18Scunthorpe165291523-817
19Mansfield1721051823-516
20Grimsby164481427-1316
21Barrow172782228-613
22Bradford163491523-813
23Stevenage172781120-913
24Southend162311729-229
