Scunthorpe United v Barrow

ScunthorpeScunthorpe United19:00BarrowBarrow
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Newport
|17
|11
|3
|3
|27
|15
|12
|36
|2
|Cheltenham
|17
|10
|3
|4
|29
|16
|13
|33
|3
|Carlisle
|17
|10
|2
|5
|26
|16
|10
|32
|4
|Forest Green
|17
|9
|5
|3
|23
|14
|9
|32
|5
|Exeter
|17
|8
|6
|3
|38
|23
|15
|30
|6
|Colchester
|17
|7
|7
|3
|25
|23
|2
|28
|7
|Leyton Orient
|17
|8
|3
|6
|26
|20
|6
|27
|8
|Salford
|16
|7
|5
|4
|23
|13
|10
|26
|9
|Cambridge
|16
|7
|4
|5
|27
|15
|12
|25
|10
|Morecambe
|17
|7
|4
|6
|20
|27
|-7
|25
|11
|Walsall
|17
|5
|9
|3
|19
|19
|0
|24
|12
|Tranmere
|17
|7
|3
|7
|19
|23
|-4
|24
|13
|Crawley
|17
|6
|5
|6
|27
|24
|3
|23
|14
|Port Vale
|17
|7
|2
|8
|25
|22
|3
|23
|15
|Oldham
|17
|7
|2
|8
|26
|30
|-4
|23
|16
|Bolton
|17
|6
|4
|7
|21
|26
|-5
|22
|17
|Harrogate
|17
|5
|4
|8
|17
|21
|-4
|19
|18
|Scunthorpe
|16
|5
|2
|9
|15
|23
|-8
|17
|19
|Mansfield
|17
|2
|10
|5
|18
|23
|-5
|16
|20
|Grimsby
|16
|4
|4
|8
|14
|27
|-13
|16
|21
|Barrow
|17
|2
|7
|8
|22
|28
|-6
|13
|22
|Bradford
|16
|3
|4
|9
|15
|23
|-8
|13
|23
|Stevenage
|17
|2
|7
|8
|11
|20
|-9
|13
|24
|Southend
|16
|2
|3
|11
|7
|29
|-22
|9