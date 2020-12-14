Manchester City v West Bromwich Albion

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero has made just two league appearances this term and still awaits his first league goal of 2020-21

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero is being assessed after he missed the Manchester derby through illness.

Eric Garcia remains absent and is set to miss the Christmas programme with a muscle injury, while Oleksandr Zinchenko is also still sidelined.

West Brom will again be without the services of defender Kyle Bartley due to a calf injury.

Sam Field is another injured absentee, with Matheus Pereira also missing as he continues to serve a three-match ban.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have won the last 13 meetings in league and cup by an aggregate score of 37-9, a club-record run against another top-flight side.

City last failed to beat West Brom in a goalless Premier League draw on Boxing Day in 2011.

The Baggies have not beaten City in the league since a 2-1 home triumph in December 2008.

West Brom have never won a Premier League game at the Etihad Stadium, losing on nine their of 11 visits.

Manchester City

Manchester City are unbeaten in six matches in all competitions, winning four times and drawing twice.

City have won just four times in 10 league matches, with each win coming against sides currently in the bottom six.

Pep Guardiola's side are without defeat in four home league games, keeping clean sheets in all three wins (D1).

They have won 23 of their past 26 midweek Premier League fixtures, losing the other three.

City are unbeaten in 31 home league games against sides in the bottom three, scoring 100 goals and conceding 18.

They are without defeat in 39 home league matches against promoted sides, winning 35 and drawing four.

Guardiola's men have scored 17 goals after 11 games, exactly half the total they had at this stage of last season.

Kevin De Bruyne has scored five goals and assisted seven in his past eight league starts versus promoted opposition.

West Bromwich Albion