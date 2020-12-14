Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Wolves midfielder Joao Moutinho has missed just one Premier League game since joining the club in 2018

TEAM NEWS

Wolves midfielder Joao Moutinho serves a one-match suspension after receiving two late bookings in the home defeat against Aston Villa last weekend.

There is still no timescale on the return of Raul Jimenez, who is recovering from a fractured skull, while Jonny is a long-term absentee.

Christian Pulisic is in Chelsea's match-day squad after he missed the loss at Everton through injury.

Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi remain out.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves have lost nine Premier League games against Chelsea, their worst tally versus any side other than Liverpool (10). The 32 goals Wolves have conceded in this fixture is their worst return against any top-flight team.

Chelsea have only failed to score in one of the last 17 top-flight meetings, a 1-0 loss at Molineux in January 2011.

Wolves

Wolves could lose three successive Premier League games for the first time since November 2018.

They have won just once in five league fixtures, drawing one and losing three.

They have won six of their eight home midweek games since returning to the Premier League in 2018, including a 2-1 victory against Chelsea in December 2018.

Wolves have lost four of the five Premier League games when Raul Jimenez hasn't started, scoring 0.4 goals per game compared to 1.3 with him in the starting 11.

Chelsea