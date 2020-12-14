Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea

TEAM NEWS
Wolves midfielder Joao Moutinho serves a one-match suspension after receiving two late bookings in the home defeat against Aston Villa last weekend.
There is still no timescale on the return of Raul Jimenez, who is recovering from a fractured skull, while Jonny is a long-term absentee.
Christian Pulisic is in Chelsea's match-day squad after he missed the loss at Everton through injury.
Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi remain out.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Wolves have lost nine Premier League games against Chelsea, their worst tally versus any side other than Liverpool (10). The 32 goals Wolves have conceded in this fixture is their worst return against any top-flight team.
- Chelsea have only failed to score in one of the last 17 top-flight meetings, a 1-0 loss at Molineux in January 2011.
Wolves
- Wolves could lose three successive Premier League games for the first time since November 2018.
- They have won just once in five league fixtures, drawing one and losing three.
- They have won six of their eight home midweek games since returning to the Premier League in 2018, including a 2-1 victory against Chelsea in December 2018.
- Wolves have lost four of the five Premier League games when Raul Jimenez hasn't started, scoring 0.4 goals per game compared to 1.3 with him in the starting 11.
Chelsea
- Chelsea's defeat against Everton last weekend ended an unbeaten run of 17 matches in all competitions. It was their first away league loss of the season.
- Chelsea could lose back-to-back Premier League matches for the first time in a year. The two defeats in December 2019 started with a loss at Goodison Park.
- However, the Blues have lost just one of their last 20 Premier League games played on a Tuesday (W12, D7), a 4-1 defeat at Liverpool in May 2012.
- Tammy Abraham has scored six goals in four league appearances against Wolves, including a hat-trick in Chelsea's 5-2 win in this fixture last season.
- Timo Werner has failed to score in seven games, following a run of seven goals in seven matches.