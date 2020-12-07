Last updated on .From the section Wales

Joe Ledley was a key part of the Wales side that beat Belgium to reach the semi-finals of Euro 2016

Midfielder Joe Ledley says he is positive about Wales' qualification draw for the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022.

Wales will face the world's top-ranked Belgium, a resurgent Czech Republic, plus Belarus and Estonia in Group E.

But 33-year-old Ledley, who has 77 caps, says Wales are capable of upsetting the form book - as they did against Belgium in the Euro 2016 quarter-finals.

"I'm pleased with the draw and I think a lot of fans will be happy," he said.

"Belgium, with the previous results we've had against them and [because] their squad I don't think has improved that much, I think they're winnable games.

"It's going to be tough. I think the Czech Republic have come on very well - they won their group in the Nations League.

"So they're going to be difficult little games - but I'm positive with the draw.

"I wouldn't say: 'No, we can't top the group.' But it's going to be difficult.

"Wales haven't really had the results they've wanted against teams in the top 20 [in the world]. But we need a good start - that's what you always need in these competitions."

The qualifiers will take place between March and November 2021, with play-offs scheduled for March 2022.

The 10 European group winners qualify automatically, with the 10 runners-up going through to the play-offs, along with the two best Nations League group winners who do not finish in the top two of their World Cup qualifying group.

During previous qualifying campaigns, which have seen Wales qualify for back-to-back European Championships, their home form has been crucial.

Under current Welsh government coronavirus rules, no spectators can attend sporting events.

Wales' leading sporting bodies - including the Football Association of Wales - sent an open letter pleading for a limited return of fans under the safety guidelines being used in England, but a Welsh government spokesperson said there would be no prospect before "potential test events in February".

With Wales' qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup set to begin in March, the prospect of being cheered on at home by a packed Cardiff City Stadium is a faint hope.

"If we get off to a good start and we have the fans back in the stadium then we can do it," said Ledley, who last featured for Wales more than two years ago and now plays in Australia for Newcastle Jets.

"That's what helped us through qualifying for the Euros last time. Fans are key for Welsh football and the way we play, and it seems more likely that we'll see fans at away games.

"It's looking like there won't be as many as we want, but we've just got to stay strong as a nation and see what happens."

Wales also have something of a qualification safety net thanks to their Nations League campaign.

They beat the Republic of Ireland and Finland in their final two Nations League matches last month to win their group, secure promotion in that competition and all but guarantee a World Cup qualifying play-off.

But former Cardiff City and Celtic player Ledley says Wales must not rely on that possible second chance and concentrate on the job at hand.

"You've got to forget about it. You want to qualify automatically and that's topping the group. With the squad we've got we're capable of doing that but, if not, runner-up spot is doable as well," he told BBC Sport Wales.

"Wales have got a great chance. They've got that winning mentality now where they're winning a lot of games and the youngsters are gaining experience.

"It's going to be an interesting group. You just never know what happens - but I think Wales have a great opportunity to top the group."