Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic's major shareholder Dermot Desmond made a personal phone call to give under-fire manager Neil Lennon his full support (Scottish Sun) external-link .

Ross County captain Michael Gardyne is under investigation by the Scottish FA's compliance officer for an alleged offensive comment made during Sunday's defeat by Rangers (Scottish Daily Mail -print edition).

But Gardyne's agent has said that the comment was not homophobic or racist, and labelled the allegations as "absolutely ludicrous" (Daily Record) external-link .

Referee John Beaton will be take charge of the Scottish Cup Final between Hearts and Celtic and later this month (Daily Record). external-link

Dave King says he wants Rangers supporters to have a "seat at the table" in the future after witnessing first-hand how the club can fall into ruin (Scotsman) external-link .

And King expects Rangers to repay his £5million loan on time by next October as he looks to cut his financial ties to Ibrox (Herald) external-link .

Former Celtic player Ramon Vega was surprised the club paid £5m for his fellow Swiss Albian Ajeti (The Times). external-link

Sean Mackie and Alex Gogic are expected to return to full Hibs training this week (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link .