Last updated on .From the section Blackburn

Scott Wharton was enjoying his longest run in the Blackburn side before injury

Blackburn Rovers centre-back Scott Wharton is likely to need surgery after suffering Achilles damage and be out of action for several months.

The 23-year-old had started their past five Championship games but was forced off in Saturday's draw at Brentford.

"It's difficult because he'd just broken through and he was just starting to show some real consistency and stability," said manager Tony Mowbray.

Wharton helped Northampton go up from League Two while on loan last season.