Scott Wharton: Blackburn Rovers centre-back likely to need Achilles surgery
Last updated on .From the section Blackburn
Blackburn Rovers centre-back Scott Wharton is likely to need surgery after suffering Achilles damage and be out of action for several months.
The 23-year-old had started their past five Championship games but was forced off in Saturday's draw at Brentford.
"It's difficult because he'd just broken through and he was just starting to show some real consistency and stability," said manager Tony Mowbray.
Wharton helped Northampton go up from League Two while on loan last season.