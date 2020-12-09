Lech Poznan v Rangers - preview, stats & team news

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Alfredo Morelos' header defeated Lech Poznan at Ibrox and made him Rangers' joint top European scorer

Europa League: Lech Poznan v Rangers Venue: Poznan Stadium Date: Thursday, 10 December Time: 17:55 GMT Coverage: Listen to BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Having already qualified for the knockout phase, Rangers aim to top their Europa League group with a win away to Lech Poznan on Thursday.

But manager Steven Gerrard has promised to rest players and reward those who have been "waiting patiently".

The Ibrox side will progress as Group D winners if they match what also-qualified Benfica do at Standard Liege.

"We think it is a really important night for a lot of different reasons," said Gerrard.

"I am not going to change the whole team, for sure, but there will definitely be changes from the weekend.

"I don't want to give anything away but I think it will be clear that we will make decisions for the future in the selection. Individuals will be protected.

"Having said that, we will still pick a team that we believe is very strong and pick a team that has individuals who have been waiting patiently.

"There is nobody here coming with the attitude that we have already qualified and this is just another game. People are desperate to play. The way they trained this morning everyone is pushing for places in the team and the atmosphere is fantastic."

Midfielder Bongani Zungu will start in Poland, Gerrard confirmed.

Rangers will collect a £900,000 bonus if they finish top of Group D but the manager said the "financial side is for other people to deal with".

He added: "I don't think it is important for me to focus on the financials, or the players. We want to top the group, that is our objective and our priority. If we manage to achieve that and the club are in a better financial position then great."

Team news

Ryan Jack remains out, while Filip Helander was also left in Glasgow although he has completed a period of isolation after testing positive for Covid.

Jermain Defoe, George Edmundson and Jordan Jones are not part of Rangers' European squad.

Poznan defender Djordje Crnomarkovic returns from suspension following his red card in the defeat away to Standard Liege.

However, strikers Nika Kacharava and Filip Szymczak are ruled out, along with former Celtic defender Thomas Rogne.

What did we learn about Lech?

The Poles provided stubborn opposition at Ibrox in October as Rangers struggled to break them down before Alfredo Morelos' record-equalling goal settled the tie.

Overall it's been a bleak campaign for Poznan, with their sole win - a 3-1 home success over Standard Liege - sandwiched between four defeats.

But while they cannot qualify for the last 32, they are above Liege on head-to-head record and have a formidable home record. The 4-2 defeat to Benfica was Poznan's first loss inside 90 minutes on their own patch in 17 months and they'll look to bow out on a high.

What they said

Lech Poznan boss Dariusz Zuraw: "We will do everything to say goodbye to this competition in a positive way. We know we are playing with a good team, unbeaten in 25 games. We will do everything to stop their run."

Match stats

Rangers' 1-0 win over Lech on matchday two was their only previous encounter.

Lech have been beaten in all three of their matches against Scottish teams, losing twice against Sir Alex Ferguson's Aberdeen in 1982/83 (Cup Winners' Cup) and Rangers this season.

Rangers are unbeaten in eight matches against Polish teams (W6 D2) since a 3-1 defeat by Gornik Zabrze in November 1969 in the Cup Winners' Cup.

Rangers have won two of their last 19 away games in major European competition (D11 L6) - against Braga in February and Standard Liege in October)

Since the start of the 2018/19 season, no player has more Europa League assists than Rangers defender Borna Barisic (eight).