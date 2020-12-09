Last updated on .From the section European Football

Celtic relinquished a 2-0 lead to draw with Lille in France

Europa League: Celtic v Lille Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow Date: Thursday, 10 December Time: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Listen to BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Celtic have been "hit harder than any other team" in Scotland by the absence of supporters at games, says forward Mohamed Elyounoussi.

Neil Lennon's side have two wins from 12 in all competitions and the worst defensive record in the Europa League.

Having taken one point and conceded 17 goals in five group matches, Celtic bow out at home to Lille on Thursday.

"We are really eager and determined to turn things around," said Norway international Elyounoussi.

"Lack of confidence is one issue we have lately. But when I look around the changing room I see the same quality that was there last season.

"The fans are among the best in Europe and when things go against us they always push us forward. So without them we have to push each other and demand even more from each other."

Celtic's sole point came in a 2-2 draw away to Lille on matchday two, with Elyounoussi netting a superb first-half double.

While the Scottish champions have nothing to play for, top spot is at stake for group leaders Lille. The French side have already secured a place in the last 32 and sit a point clear of AC Milan, who are away to Sparta Prague on Thursday.

Team news

Celtic wingers James Forrest and Mikey Johnston are out, while defenders Nir Bitton and Hatem Abd Elhamed and midfielder Olivier Ntcham are doubts with knocks sustained in the weekend draw with St Johnstone.

Manager Lennon will "freshen up" his team and Patryk Klimala, David Turnbull and Ismaila Soro are set to be handed rare starts.

Lille full-back Zeki Celik - who scored in the sides' first meeting - misses out with an ankle injury and midfielder Renato Sanches is sidelined with a thigh problem.

What did we learn about Lille?

They swarmed all over Celtic at home - but only after going two goals down. Lille restored parity with a dominant second-half performance that left the Scottish champions clinging on for a point.

Christophe Galtier's men are Paris St-Germain's closest challengers in Ligue 1 and have impressed in Europe where they top the group. Worryingly for Celtic, Lille have convincingly won both away trips with a 4-1 rout of Sparta Prague followed by stunning 3-0 triumph in the San Siro.

What they said

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "In Milan [a 4-2 defeat] for the first 20-25 minutes my players were breathtaking and it's not as if they can't replicate that sort of performance over and over again. They've got that within them.

"I've no doubt we'll put a run together but we have to put those words in action."

Match stats

Celtic and Lille have only met once previously, drawing 2-2 on matchday two.

In the Uefa Cup/Europa League, Celtic are unbeaten in five games against French opponents (W2 D3) since a 2-1 defeat by Bordeaux in November 2000.

This will be Lille's first match in Scotland - the last three French sides to play in Scotland for the first time have all won: Auxerre in September 1996 (2-1 v Rangers), Lyon in November 1999 (1-0 v Celtic) and Nancy in October 2008 (2-0 v Motherwell).

Celtic have lost three consecutive home matches in Europe but have never lost four in a row.

After winning one of their first 12 away Europa League games (D5 L6), Lille have won each of their two away from home in 2020/21.