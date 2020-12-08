Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Epic scenes as part-timers Marine score 120th-minute winner

All 32 FA Cup third-round ties will be broadcast live for the first time, with eight games free to air on the BBC.

Non-league Marine's game at home to Premier League leaders Tottenham on 10 January will be one of three FA Cup third-round ties shown live on BBC One.

The other two will be Crawley against Leeds United on the same day, and Arsenal against Newcastle on 9 January.

Five further fixtures, to be announced in due course, will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

BT Sport will broadcast five games on TV and stream a further 11 online. The remaining eight will be broadcast on the FA Player.

The FA Cup third round will be played over the weekend of 8-11 January, 2021.

Televised fixtures

Friday, 8 January 2021

Aston Villa v Liverpool (19:45 GMT) - Live on BT Sport

Saturday, 9 January 2021

Chorley v Derby County (12:15 GMT) - Live on BT Sport

Arsenal v Newcastle United (17:30 GMT) - Live on BBC One

Manchester United v Watford (20:00 GMT) - Live on BT Sport

Sunday, 10 January 2021

Crawley Town v Leeds United (13:30 GMT) - Live on BBC One

Marine v Tottenham Hotspur (17:00 GMT) - Live on BBC One

Newport County v Brighton & Hove Albion (19:45 GMT) - Live on BT Sport

Monday, 11 January 2021

Stockport County v West Ham (20:00 GMT) - Live on BT Sport