FA Cup third round: BBC to broadcast eight games including Marine v Tottenham
All 32 FA Cup third-round ties will be broadcast live for the first time, with eight games free to air on the BBC.
Non-league Marine's game at home to Premier League leaders Tottenham on 10 January will be one of three FA Cup third-round ties shown live on BBC One.
The other two will be Crawley against Leeds United on the same day, and Arsenal against Newcastle on 9 January.
Five further fixtures, to be announced in due course, will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.
BT Sport will broadcast five games on TV and stream a further 11 online. The remaining eight will be broadcast on the FA Player.
The FA Cup third round will be played over the weekend of 8-11 January, 2021.
Televised fixtures
Friday, 8 January 2021
Aston Villa v Liverpool (19:45 GMT) - Live on BT Sport
Saturday, 9 January 2021
Chorley v Derby County (12:15 GMT) - Live on BT Sport
Arsenal v Newcastle United (17:30 GMT) - Live on BBC One
Manchester United v Watford (20:00 GMT) - Live on BT Sport
Sunday, 10 January 2021
Crawley Town v Leeds United (13:30 GMT) - Live on BBC One
Marine v Tottenham Hotspur (17:00 GMT) - Live on BBC One
Newport County v Brighton & Hove Albion (19:45 GMT) - Live on BT Sport
Monday, 11 January 2021
Stockport County v West Ham (20:00 GMT) - Live on BT Sport