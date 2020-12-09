Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

David Holdsworth (right) was appointed Carlisle director of football in August 2018

Carlisle United director of football David Holdsworth has been fined £750 by the Football Association after accepting a misconduct charge.

The 52-year-old admitted using abusive and insulting words towards a match official after the FA Cup second-round defeat by Doncaster on 29 November.

Holdsworth, who has had spells in charge of Mansfield and Lincoln, joined Carlisle in April 2018.

The Brunton Park side are fourth in League Two.