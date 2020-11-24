Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Six Scotland internationals will be among the pundits on the Sportscene sofas this weekend.

James McFadden and Shaun Maloney will join Jonathan Sutherland for Sportscene Saturday at 19:30 GMT on BBC Scotland.

And Michael Stewart and Gary Caldwell will be alongside Steven Thompson for Sportscene on Sunday at 19:15.

On Friday, the Scottish Championship meeting of Ayr United and Raith Rovers will be live on BBC Scotland from 19:30.

Thommo and Julie Fleeting will accompany David Currie for Sportscene results at 16:30 on Saturday on BBC One Scotland.

Both the weekend's highlights programmes will be repeated on BBC One Scotland later on Saturday (23:00) and Sunday (23:55).

You can also keep up to date with matches as they happen on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound and on the BBC Scotland website.

Richard Gordon will be in the presenter's chair for Sportsound on Saturday, with Jane Lewis at the helm of the Sunday edition.

Off the Ball with Stuart Cosgrove and Tam Cowan will be on air from 12:00-14:00 on Saturday and Sunday.