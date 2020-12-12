Both sides last met at Tannadice back in February 2013, when a brace from Johnny Russell helped secure a 3-0 win for the hosts in the Scottish Cup

Scottish Premiership: Dundee United v Rangers Venue: Tannadice Park, Dundee Date: Sunday, 13 December Kick-off: 12:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW/online, live text coverage on BBC Sport website & app

Dundee United and Rangers take to the Tannadice pitch for the first time in almost eight years on Sunday, with both experiencing contrasting fortunes.

Dundee United sit sixth in the table on their return to the top flight, but Micky Mellon has the problem of a misfiring attack to solve as his side prepare to welcome Rangers' near-perfect defence.

Steven Gerrard's men broke a 114-year clean sheet record when the sides met earlier this season, and since then the league leaders' backline has shown no signs of letting up.

Here, BBC Scotland looks at the numbers behind the Rangers' resolute defence and United's faltering frontline.

Rangers resilience rolls on

Rangers have conceded just three goals in 16 games league games. An average concession of 0.19 goals per game is by far and away the best in the division, with Celtic second on a figure (0.82) four times that.

The Ibrox side have also only conceded in two of their Premiership fixtures, recording a staggering 14 clean sheets. A record-breaking sixth consecutive clean sheet to start the campaign has been the catalyst.

The Ibrox club face an average of just 4.6 shots per game, and comfortably boast the best xGA (expected goals against) in the league with 0.43 per game. That equates to 6.93 across 16 games, meaning Gerrard's men are outperforming their xGA by over double.

In short, if you get a sight of goal against Rangers, make it count.

Mellon's misfiring attack

As for United, the Tannadice club's defence has been far from the league's worst this campaign. This season's Premiership newcomers have conceded 20 goals in 16 games, with four clubs enduring a worse record. However, the issue for Mellon has been his blunt attack.

Last Saturday's 2-0 defeat away to Livingston was the eighth time in 16 league fixtures that the United frontline have failed to hit the back of the net, and their goal return of 12 is the third worst in the division so far - with only six coming from open play.

An average of 2.4 shots on target per game is the worst in the division, accompanied by another league worst in xG (expected goals) with 0.92 per game.

All eyes before the season started were on free-scoring Lawrence Shankland after the 25-year-old had bagged himself 48 goals in 57 Championship games in the two seasons prior to United's promotion.

However, it has not clicked so far in the top tier. Albeit at a lower level, the former Aberdeen man had 17 league goals to his name at this point last year. On the other hand, Kevin Nisbet - playing in the same division at the time with Dunfermline Athletic - had 13.

However, the contrast in fortunes has been stark in the opening 16 games. Nisbet, now at Hibernian, has taken to Premiership football seamlessly, notching nine goals in 15 games, while Shankland sits on just two from 11 league appearances.

Shankland has been a regular fixture in Steve Clarke's recent Scotland squads, but with Euro 2020 on the horizon, and Nisbet continuing to knock on the door, is the United man's place at risk?

History contradicts the stats

However, the history books offer Dundee United fans a glimmer of hope.

In the past two meetings between the sides at Tannadice, United have come out on top. Their most recent encounter on Tayside was a 3-0 win for the Tangerines in the Scottish Cup back in February 2013.

In fact, Rangers have failed to win in the past seven contests between the sides in Dundee with United claiming a trio of victories.

With the odds stacked against United, not only will Mellon will be hoping history stands a chance of repeating itself when the sides face off at Tannadice, but also the green half of Glasgow, as Celtic wait for Gerrard's men to blink.