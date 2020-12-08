Last updated on .From the section Football

Leicester City Under-21s goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk (right) made two saves in their penalty shootout win against Salford City

Leicester City Under-21s will be the only academy side in the last 16 of the Papa John's Trophy as six others bowed out in the second round on Tuesday.

The under-21 sides at Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City, West Ham, Wolves and Norwich all lost to League One or League Two opponents.

Last season's EFL Trophy finalists Salford City, who are still waiting to find out when they will get the chance to face Portsmouth at Wembley in the 2020 showpiece, eventually went down 6-5 on penalties at home against the Foxes youngsters.

It followed an entertaining game which finished 3-3 with Salford substitute Emmanuel Dieseruvwe and Leicester forward Admiral Muskwe both netting twice.

Salford centre-back Sam Fielding was the unfortunate man to have his spot kick saved by Jakub Stolarczyk to decide the tie.

Arsenal Under-21s, who included £17.7m centre-back Sokratis and Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli in their starting line-up at AFC Wimbledon, were soundly beaten 3-0 by the League One side at Plough Lane.

Steve Bould's young Gunners also finished the match with nine men as midfielder Tim Akinola was dismissed first, picking up a second yellow card for time wasting, and then centre-back William Saliba was also sent off with a minute to go when he was booked a second time for a foul.

Meanwhile, West Ham Under-21s included first-teamers Craig Dawson and Andriy Yarmolenko for their visit to Peterborough United.

But they also lost 3-0 as both Dawson and Yarmolenko picked up yellow cards.

Andriy Yarmolenko is stepping up his recovery after testing positive for Covid-19 in November

Mo Eisa netted twice for Posh alongside fellow striker Serhat Tasdemir as all three goals came in the second half.

Liam Delap, son of former Stoke, Derby and Southampton midfielder Rory, gave Manchester City Under-21s the lead at Tranmere Rovers.

But they were soon pegged back by Danny Lloyd's equaliser in the first half before Ollie Binks won it with a penalty two minutes from full-time.

Manchester United's young charges also saw their run ended as Accrington came from 2-1 down to win 3-2.

Joe Pritchard first equalised for Stanley before volleying in the winner with five minutes to spare.

Wolves lost 2-1 at Port Vale and Norwich City were thumped 6-0 at MK Dons with Kieran Agard and Regan Poole both scoring twice.

Elsewhere, new Sunderland manager Lee Johnson picked up his first win as his side came from behind to beat Oldham at Boundary Park.

Goals from Chris Maguire and Josh Scowen were enough to send the 2019 runners-up into the last 16.

Oxford United eventually beat Forest Green after winning 4-1 on penalties at the Kassam Stadium

The team that beat them on penalties in that final, Portsmouth, made easy work of brushing aside Cheltenham Town thanks to a brace from Jordy Hiwula and Haji Mnoga's early goal in a 3-0 away win.

Fleetwood, Hull City and Oxford United all needed penalty shootouts to win their ties against Blackpool, Crewe and Forest Green respectively.

The draw for the third round takes place on Thursday and the 16 remaining teams will continue to be split into a northern and southern section.

Those ties will be played the week commencing 11 January.

Second round results

Northern Section:

Hull City 0-0 Crewe Alexandra (Hull win 3-2 on penalties)

Oldham Athletic 1-2 Sunderland

Accrington Stanley 3-2 Manchester United U21

Port Vale 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers U21

Salford City 3-3 Leicester City U21 (Leicester U21 win 6-5 on penalties)

Shrewsbury Town 1-4 Lincoln City

Fleetwood Town 0-0 Blackpool (Fleetwood win 5-4 on penalties)

Tranmere Rovers 2-1 Manchester City U21

Southern Section:

AFC Wimbledon 3-0 Arsenal U21

Cheltenham Town 0-3 Portsmouth

Exeter City 1-2 Northampton Town

Leyton Orient 1-2 Bristol Rovers

Peterborough United 3-0 West Ham U21

Cambridge United 2-0 Gillingham

MK Dons 6-0 Norwich City U21

Oxford United 1-1 Forest Green Rovers (Oxford win 4-1 on penalties)