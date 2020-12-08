Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Scotland drew at home and lost to Israel in the Nations League as well as beating them on penalties to reach the Euro 2020 play-off final

Scotland begin their World Cup qualifying bid at home to Austria and complete it at home to Denmark.

Steve Clarke's side are the third seeds in Group F, with the winners taking a place at Qatar 2022 and the runners-up entering a 12-team play-off for three remaining places.

Austria visit Hampden on 25 March and the campaign ends on 15 November next year.

Scotland's first away trip is to Israel on 28 March.

Scotland's World Cup qualifying fixtures:

AUSTRIA (H) 25 MAR

ISRAEL (A) 28 MAR

FAROE ISLANDS (H) 31 MAR

DENMARK (A) 1 SEPT

MOLDOVA (H) 4 SEPT

AUSTRIA (A) 7 SEPT

ISRAEL (H) 9 OCT

FAROE ISLANDS (A) 12 OCT

MOLDOVA (A) 12 NOV

DENMARK (H) 15 NOV