Portadown's win was their second in the Premiership this season

Portadown climbed out of the bottom two as a clinical display earned them a 3-0 away win over ineffective Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park.

Stephen Teggart, Adam McCallum and Barney McKeown were on target to secure a second Premiership victory of the season for the Ports.

Michael Carvill had a penalty for the Swifts saved by Ben Pierce soon after they went two goals down.

The win moves Matthew Tipton's men up to eighth in the league table.

What was their first win since their opening day success over Glenavon sees them leapfrog the Swifts, who drop a place down to ninth.

Dungannon enjoyed the majority of possession during a quiet start to the match but Portadown had started coming into the game when they took the lead in first-half injury-time.

Teggart's in-swinging corner from the left wing deceived home goalkeeper Sam Johnston and went in directly at the near post with what was the last touch of the half.

Lee Bonis slid a near-post volley just wide immediately after the restart and a minute later he came even closer with a well-struck dipping effort from distance.

The second goal arrived in the 49th minute, again from a corner, this time with McCallum poking home from close range after Luke Wilson's header from a Chris Lavery set-piece came off the post.

Kris Lindsay's side had a great chance to get back into the game on 56 minutes when Rhys Campbell was fouled in the box by Greg Hall but Carvill's spot-kick was superbly saved by Pierce at full stretch.

Dungannon threatened when Hughes curled a free-kick against the crossbar but McKeown made sure of the win six minutes of time, running on to a Teggart pass and drilling a fierce low strike into the bottom corner.

It made it two wins from eight outings for the Ports since their return to the top-flight, while Dungannon have the same amount of points but have played a game more.