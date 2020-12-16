Reading v Norwich City

ReadingReading20:00NorwichNorwich City
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bournemouth
|19
|10
|7
|2
|35
|16
|19
|37
|2
|Norwich
|18
|11
|4
|3
|25
|17
|8
|37
|3
|Watford
|19
|9
|7
|3
|23
|13
|10
|34
|4
|Swansea
|18
|9
|6
|3
|21
|10
|11
|33
|5
|Reading
|18
|10
|3
|5
|28
|21
|7
|33
|6
|Brentford
|19
|8
|8
|3
|28
|17
|11
|32
|7
|Stoke
|19
|8
|6
|5
|24
|20
|4
|30
|8
|Bristol City
|19
|9
|3
|7
|20
|20
|0
|30
|9
|Barnsley
|19
|8
|4
|7
|23
|24
|-1
|28
|10
|Middlesbrough
|18
|7
|6
|5
|19
|14
|5
|27
|11
|Cardiff
|18
|7
|5
|6
|23
|16
|7
|26
|12
|Luton
|18
|7
|5
|6
|17
|20
|-3
|26
|13
|Blackburn
|18
|7
|4
|7
|32
|22
|10
|25
|14
|Millwall
|19
|5
|9
|5
|16
|17
|-1
|24
|15
|Huddersfield
|18
|7
|3
|8
|22
|27
|-5
|24
|16
|Preston
|19
|7
|2
|10
|26
|30
|-4
|23
|17
|Birmingham
|18
|5
|7
|6
|14
|16
|-2
|22
|18
|Coventry
|18
|5
|6
|7
|20
|27
|-7
|21
|19
|QPR
|19
|4
|7
|8
|18
|26
|-8
|19
|20
|Rotherham
|18
|4
|4
|10
|17
|25
|-8
|16
|21
|Nottm Forest
|19
|4
|4
|11
|13
|24
|-11
|16
|22
|Derby
|18
|2
|7
|9
|8
|22
|-14
|13
|23
|Wycombe
|19
|2
|5
|12
|11
|28
|-17
|11
|24
|Sheff Wed
|19
|3
|6
|10
|10
|21
|-11
|9