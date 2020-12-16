Championship
CoventryCoventry City20:00HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
Venue: St. Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium

Coventry City v Huddersfield Town

Coventry City v Huddersfield Town

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bournemouth19107235161937
2Norwich1811432517837
3Watford1997323131034
4Swansea1896321101133
5Reading1810352821733
6Brentford1988328171132
7Stoke198652420430
8Bristol City199372020030
9Barnsley198472324-128
10Middlesbrough187651914527
11Cardiff187562316726
12Luton187561720-326
13Blackburn1874732221025
14Millwall195951617-124
15Huddersfield187382227-524
16Preston1972102630-423
17Birmingham185761416-222
18Coventry185672027-721
19QPR194781826-819
20Rotherham1844101725-816
21Nottm Forest1944111324-1116
22Derby18279822-1413
23Wycombe1925121128-1711
24Sheff Wed1936101021-119
