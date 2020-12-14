Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Liverpool defender Joel Matip has been restricted to five Premier League starts in an injury-hit campaign

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool will assess the fitness of Joel Matip, who was substituted with a back spasm at half-time of the draw against Fulham on Sunday.

Midfielder Naby Keita could be in contention for his 50th Premier League appearance if he is deemed fit after a muscle problem.

Tottenham forward Gareth Bale, who has not made a Premier League appearance since 8 November, is still recovering from illness.

Erik Lamela remains out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

You just know Liverpool won't be as bad as they were in the first half at Craven Cottage on Sunday. If they are, then Spurs will be able to capitalise.

As far as Liverpool's attack goes, I would always back them to score - even against a Jose Mourinho side, who we know are really good defensively.

I don't think it will quite be a case of them cancelling each other out because I'd expect both teams to create a few chances, but I am going for a draw. It wouldn't be a bad result for either side.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v Travis bassist Dougie Payne

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have lost just one of the past 15 Premier League meetings (W10, D4). Their four most recent victories in this fixture have all come by a single goal.

Tottenham's only victory at Anfield in their last 26 Premier League visits came in May 2011.

Spurs could lose six consecutive matches in all competitions against Liverpool for the first time.

Liverpool

Liverpool have dropped 11 points in the Premier League this season, just four fewer than in the entirety of 2019-20. It took them 35 matches to drop 11 points last season.

They have lost four league fixtures in 2020, the same amount as in 2018 and 2019 combined.

However, the Reds have won all six home league games this season by an aggregate score of 18-6. They've scored at least twice in each fixture.

They are unbeaten in 65 Premier League home matches since a 2-1 defeat against Crystal Palace in April 2017 (W54, D11).

Liverpool have won 10 successive Premier League home fixtures against established top-six teams.

They are the only club to have scored in all of their Premier League matches this season.

Sadio Mane has failed to score in seven successive Premier League appearances, his longest run without a goal for Liverpool.

Liverpool have been successful with their last 18 Premier League penalties, the most successful sequence since Sunderland scored 23 consecutive spot-kicks between March 2012 and January 2017.

Tottenham Hotspur