Leicester City v Everton

TEAM NEWS
Leicester City defender Jonny Evans is suspended after picking up a fifth booking of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.
Timothy Castagne could feature for the first time since October following a thigh injury but Caglar Soyuncu and Ricardo Pereira remain out.
Everton expect to welcome back James Rodriguez after he missed the win against Chelsea with a calf injury.
Seamus Coleman is also in contention to return after a four-match absence.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Everton got a much-needed win - and a good one too - against Chelsea. It showed the Toffees do not rely on James Rodriguez, who was out injured, and also that they are up for a scrap when they need to be.
I fancy Leicester here, though. There is a bit of a swagger about the Foxes at the moment and Jamie Vardy is in the kind of form where he is scoring in pretty much every game he plays.
Prediction: 2-0
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Leicester City have won three of their past five home league matches against Everton, matching their total number of victories from the previous 16 home meetings.
- Everton's 2-0 away win in December 2016 is their only clean sheet in 15 Premier League games against Leicester.
- The past 10 Premier League meetings have produced five wins apiece.
Leicester City
- Leicester's eight Premier League wins this season is more than any other side. It's also the club's joint-highest number of victories after 12 matches of a top-flight campaign, equalling last year's start.
- The Foxes have lost three of their six home league fixtures this season. They lost four in total in 2019-20.
- Jamie Vardy's goal against Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend was his first from open play at home in the Premier League this season. Vardy has scored four goals at home against Everton in the top flight.
- His tally of 10 league goals is bettered only by Dominic Calvert-Lewin's 11.
- Kelechi Iheanacho can become just the third player in Premier League history to score in three successive substitute appearances against the same opponent.
- Brendan Rodgers has won only two of his 11 Premier League matches as a manager against Everton - home victories for Liverpool in 2014 and Leicester last December.
Everton
- Everton's 1-0 win against Chelsea last weekend was only a second in eight Premier League games, and a first clean sheet in 11 matches.
- The Toffees have won only one of their last four league away fixtures, drawing one and losing two.
- This will be Everton's 100th Premier League game to be played on a Wednesday. They've won just 29 of the previous 99 (D29, L41).
- Carlo Ancelotti has won all three meetings with Brendan Rodgers in all competitions: twice with Real Madrid versus Liverpool in the Champions League in 2014-15, and with Everton against Leicester in the Premier League in July.
- Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored 19 goals in 32 Premier League games under Ancelotti, compared to 16 goals in 94 appearances under his previous Everton managers.
- He can become the first Everton player to score in four consecutive Premier League away matches.