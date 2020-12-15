Leeds United v Newcastle United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Newcastle winger Ryan Fraser has not played since the Magpies' 2-1 win over Everton on 1 November

TEAM NEWS

Leeds top scorer Patrick Bamford is fit despite his early substitution against West Ham, while influential midfielder Pablo Hernandez is back in training.

Central defenders Robin Koch and Diego Llorente are among the absentees.

Newcastle are assessing fatigue levels within their squad after their recent Covid-19 outbreak.

Defender Federico Fernandez has recovered from the virus, while Ryan Fraser is also available following a hamstring strain.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leeds are naive at the back and that is going to cost them at times this season.

Yes, they created some good opportunities against West Ham on Friday night but the flipside of that was that the Hammers were able to play right through them.

I don't see this Newcastle side doing that to them though, so it might just come down to whether Marcelo Bielsa's team can take their chances this time.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the first top-flight meeting since January 2004, when an Alan Shearer strike gave Newcastle a 1-0 home win.

The Magpies are unbeaten in their past five league trips to Elland Road, winning four of them.

Leeds have won only one of the 12 most recent contests in all competitions.

The Whites' most recent home win over Newcastle was 3-2 in the Premier League in September 1999.

Leeds United

Leeds could go six successive home league matches without a win for the first time since a run of 12 in the Championship from March to October 2015.

They have lost three of their six top-flight home fixtures. They lost just three times in 23 Championship games at Elland Road last term.

The Whites have won just two and lost five of their past nine league games.

Leeds have conceded a league-high 11 goals from set-piece situations.

Marcelo Bielsa will be taking charge of Leeds for the 114th time, making his stay with the Whites the longest of his club management career.

