Istanbul forward Demba Ba confronted the fourth official for saying what is alleged to be a racist word

Uefa has started a disciplinary investigation after a match official was accused of using a racist term in the Champions League game between Paris St-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir.

The Turkish club allege Romanian fourth official Sebastian Coltescu made a racist comment towards assistant coach Pierre Webo in Tuesday's match.

Both sets of players walked off in protest and the match did not resume.

The two sides will finish the game on Wednesday with a new officiating team.

Former Cameroon international Webo was shown a red card in an exchange on the touchline and then accused the fourth official of using a racial slur.

The incident happened just 14 minutes into the Group H tie, which was still goalless at PSG's Parc des Princes stadium.

"An ethics and disciplinary inspector has been appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding the incident and the events that led to the Uefa Champions League group match Paris St-Germain v İstanbul Basaksehir being abandoned," a Uefa statement read.

Uefa said Webo's red card has been "frozen" while the investigation continues, allowing him to take his place on the bench when the match resumes at 17:55 GMT on Wednesday.

Webo's cousin Patrick Suffo, who was a forward for Sheffield United and Coventry, says he was "very proud" of the actions of Webo, as well as the two sets of players for coming off the pitch.

"It is one of those situations where you have to make a big statement and it was the perfect occasion to highlight the problems we have had in football for years," former Cameroon international Suffo told BBC World Service.

"We have been fighting it for years without avail. A few people are still living in the 1950s.

"This happened on a bigger stage and it will make people even more aware of the situation. I was proud of how it was handled by Pierre and the other players.

"They made sure no-one was singled out and they chose to leave the pitch together."