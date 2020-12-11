Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

After drawing with Kilmarnock winger Chris Burke last time out, how will Amy Irons fare in this week's Sportscene Predictions?

The Nine presenter takes on recently departed Livingston manager Gary Holt as they attempt to forecast the scores of the weekend's six Scottish Premiership matches.

Amy Irons v The Pundits

Scottish Premiership Amy Holt Aberdeen v Ross County 1-0 2-0 Hamilton v Hibernian 1-2 2-2 Motherwell v St Mirren 1-1 2-1 St Johnstone v Livingston 1-0 1-1 Dundee Utd v Rangers 0-3 1-3 Celtic v Kilmarnock 1-0 1-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Aberdeen v Ross County (Sat 15:00 GMT)

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Holt's prediction: 2-0

Hamilton Academical v Hibernian (Sat 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Holt's prediction: 2-2

Motherwell v St Mirren (Sat 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Holt's prediction: 2-1

St Johnstone v Livingston (Sat 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Holt's prediction: 1-1

Dundee United v Rangers (Sun 12:00)

Amy's prediction: 0-3

Holt's prediction: 1-3

Celtic v Kilmarnock (Sun 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Holt's prediction: 1-1

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

Pundit Score Andy Halliday 90 Julie Fleeting 60 & 60 Shaun Maloney 60 Leanne Crichton 40 Gary Caldwell 40 Billy Dodds 40 Chris Iwelumo 40 Richard Foster 30 Marvin Bartley 30 James McFadden 30 Michael Stewart 30 Stephen O'Donnell 30 Chris Burke 20 Steven Pressley 10

Total scores Amy 700 Pundits 610