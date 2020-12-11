Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
After drawing with Kilmarnock winger Chris Burke last time out, how will Amy Irons fare in this week's Sportscene Predictions?
The Nine presenter takes on recently departed Livingston manager Gary Holt as they attempt to forecast the scores of the weekend's six Scottish Premiership matches.
|Scottish Premiership
|Amy
|Holt
|Aberdeen v Ross County
|1-0
|2-0
|Hamilton v Hibernian
|1-2
|2-2
|Motherwell v St Mirren
|1-1
|2-1
|St Johnstone v Livingston
|1-0
|1-1
|Dundee Utd v Rangers
|0-3
|1-3
|Celtic v Kilmarnock
|1-0
|1-1
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.
Aberdeen v Ross County (Sat 15:00 GMT)
Amy's prediction: 1-0
Holt's prediction: 2-0
Hamilton Academical v Hibernian (Sat 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 1-2
Holt's prediction: 2-2
Motherwell v St Mirren (Sat 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 1-1
Holt's prediction: 2-1
St Johnstone v Livingston (Sat 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 1-0
Holt's prediction: 1-1
Dundee United v Rangers (Sun 12:00)
Amy's prediction: 0-3
Holt's prediction: 1-3
Celtic v Kilmarnock (Sun 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 1-0
Holt's prediction: 1-1
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21
|Pundit
|Score
|Andy Halliday
|90
|Julie Fleeting
|60 & 60
|Shaun Maloney
|60
|Leanne Crichton
|40
|Gary Caldwell
|40
|Billy Dodds
|40
|Chris Iwelumo
|40
|Richard Foster
|30
|Marvin Bartley
|30
|James McFadden
|30
|Michael Stewart
|30
|Stephen O'Donnell
|30
|Chris Burke
|20
|Steven Pressley
|10
|Total scores
|Amy
|700
|Pundits
|610
|Amy v Pundits
|P15
|W5
|D5
|L5