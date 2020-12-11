Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

It's back to league business after two Thursday victories that were heartening for Scotland's two Europa League group stage participants for widely contrasting reasons.

Rangers' clinical 2-0 win away to Lech Poznan meant Steve Gerrard's Scottish Premiership leaders progressed to the last 32 as group leaders.

Celtic's 3-2 win over Lille was not only their first in the group stage this season but ended a run of five games without a win and eased some of the pressure on manager Neil Lennon.

On Sunday, the reigning champions will return to their domestic pursuit of Rangers and a 10th consecutive top-flight title at home to Kilmarnock as their city rivals travel to face Dundee United. But, before then, Hibernian and Aberdeen get the chance to narrow the gap on the top two against sides battling at the other end of the table.

Aberdeen v Ross County (Sat, 15:00)

Aberdeen winger Niall McGinn and Dylan McGeouch both face one more week out following groin problems, while midfielder Lewis Ferguson is suspended after last week's red card.

Centre-half Mikey Devlin, who has been ruled out for three months with an ankle injury, is the latest absentee, joining forwards Marley Watkins and Scott Wright, plus goalkeeper Tomas Cerny, on the sidelines.

Ross County defender Keith Watson is ruled out after coming off injured against Rangers last weekend, while on-loan Birmingham City midfielder Charlie Lakin's thigh injury will keep him out for up to six weeks rather than the fortnight initially suggested.

Defenders Tom Grivosti and Carl Tremarco, midfielder Ross Draper and striker Oli Shaw remain sidelined and new signing Jason Naismith, the right-back previously of Peterborough United, is ineligible until the new year. However, on-loan Rangers midfielder Stephen Kelly can return after being unable to face his parent club.

Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie: "Ross County will be tough as you will have seen from their game against Celtic - they took points off them. I know some of their boys from Scotland Under-21s and they have some talent there. I think a lot of people are underestimating the start we've had at Aberdeen and we've had a wee dip."

Ross County defender Connor Randall: "It was a massive result winning at Parkhead and we can still take confidence from it. Obviously we tried to take that into the Rangers game on Sunday, but we didn't get the result we were hoping for. It will be another tough game away from home on Saturday at Aberdeen, but if we can take the positives from the things we've done well this season and keep plugging away then hopefully that will help us put the points on the board that we need."

Did you know? Aberdeen are without a win in four outings, but all were away from home and they are unbeaten in four at Pittodrie, where County won 2-1 on their last visit in February.

Hamilton Academical v Hibernian (Sat, 15:00)

Hamilton are without defender Hakeem Odoffin through suspension and have confirmed that striker Marios Ogkmpoe will be sidelined until the new year with a knee injury.

Midfielders Will Collar and Lewis Smith, defender Shaun Want and winger David Templeton remain on the sidelines, but midfielder Charlie Trafford could make his comeback from a foot problem.

On-loan Rangers winger Jamie Murphy misses out for Hibs with a hamstring injury picked up during last weekend's win over Motherwell, while midfielder Alex Gogic and Scott Allan, plus defender Sean Mackie, remain on the sidelines.

However, midfielder Kyle Magennis is back after his own hamstring problem.

Hamilton Academical head coach Brian Rice: "If you look at the lads that are missing, possibly all six of them are all first-team starters. But it opens the door for others. There's no point worrying or complaining about the boys that are missing. We have to look after the boys that are fit."

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross: "It isn't that often now that there is time afforded to managers. The clamour for change and the turnover of managers is far greater than it's ever been in the past. But I'm happy at the moment and that's a big thing, not just in your professional life but also your personal life."

Did you know? Hamilton are unbeaten at home in three games, while Hibs have not lost in their latest five outings overall - and are unbeaten in nine meetings with Accies, including four at the Fountain of Youth Stadium.

Motherwell v St Mirren (Sat, 15:00)

Devante Cole returns to the Motherwell squad, but having trained for only two days following a hamstring issue might have to start on the bench.

Fellow striker Jordan White, defenders Jake Carroll and Charles Dunne, goalkeepers Trevor Carson and Scott Fox, plus midfielder Liam Donnelly remain on the sidelines.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin has a fully-fit squad to pick from as his side face the team who were awarded a 3-0 win against them for Covid-19 protocol breaches.

Motherwell striker Tony Watt: "I am learning more than I have ever learned. I am taking in information and doing what's asked of me, hopefully. If you ask anybody that thinks 'bad attitude, bad egg', whatever, I don't think that's been the problem in the past. Maybe it was self-doubt."

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "Obviously we're disappointed with the fact we're the league's lowest scorers because I believe we've got some very good players in the forward areas and I believe we're now creating more opportunities than we ever have done. We need to start scoring goals and, if the guys here aren't doing that, we'll need to look for someone else who can."

Did you know? Motherwell are without a win in four outings, losing three in a row at home, while St Mirren are unbeaten in six and three away from home, winning their latest two. The Buddies have not lost on their last two visits to Fir Park, with the home team failing to win in the last five meetings between the sides.

St Johnstone v Livingston (Sat, 15:00)

St Johnstone forward Michael O'Halloran could miss out after being left with "massive big stud marks" down the side of his hip after a collision with Celtic captain Scott Brown last weekend.

Full-back Callum Booth is also a doubt with a thigh strain, but winger Craig Conway has recovered from a broken nose and midfielder Murray Davidson from concussion.

Livingston have Jason Holt back in their squad following a two-match ban.

But fellow midfielder Keaghan Jacobs underwent surgery this week on the foot injury that has sidelined him all season and is set to be out for several more months. Defender Alan Lithgow is also still missing with a long-term hip injury.

St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark: "It's a great run of run we're on, a club record to be 11 undefeated. It's a great achievement, but we need to make sure we keep it going. Livi don't have a manager right now, but we know what to expect. We'll have to be bang at it again like previous weeks."

Livingston defender Jack Fitzwater: "I feel we have gone up a level in the last couple of weeks, definitely in training as well, which has helped me develop massively. After the game against St Mirren, we all had a conversation where all the boys were saying we can up our levels. I think that conversation has transferred on to the training pitch, which has allowed us to pick up points in the games."

Did you know? St Johnstone are unbeaten in 11 outings, including five at home barring a bonus point penalty kick loss to Dundee United in the League Cup, while Livingston have won four of their last five games but have not won in their latest 10 visits to McDiarmid Park.

Dundee United v Rangers (Sun, 12:00)

Dundee United are still affected by Covid-19 self-isolation, with manager Micky Mellon saying "some" of the nine players missing last weekend would remain out. Top scorer Nicky Clark, fellow forward Paul McMullan, on-loan Manchester City winger Luke Bolton and defender Jamie Robson missed last weekend's defeat away to Livingston.

Midfielder Calum Butcher is free from suspension, but forward Logan Chalmers and midfielder Peter Pawlett remain injured.

Midfielder Ryan Jack and centre-half Filip Helander rejoin the Rangers squad after being left out of the travelling party that beat Lech Poznan in Poland on Thursday.

Veteran striker Jermain Defoe - who is not part of the European squad - is also available again, but centre-half George Edmundson and winger Jordan Jones are suspended, while defender Nikola Katic remains out long term.

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon: "It's a challenge but exciting. Football is all about a challenge. We'll adapt to the situation and microwave a week's work into two days, but we are not looking for any excuses. We will look to be the best version of ourselves and hopefully that will be enough to cause Rangers problems."

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "There is obviously a little bit of fatigue and bumps you normally get, but nobody is a concern for the weekend. That is a real big positive for us. I think you could see clearly last night with the decisions we made, we had one eye on the weekend's fixture. I don't think it will be any surprise to see a few changes in the 11."

Did you know? Dundee United are unbeaten in their latest four games at home, winning three of them, but Rangers are without a loss in their last 25 outings, winning the latest four, and have only failed to win one of their last nine games away from home - drawing 3-3 with Benfica in the Europa League.

Celtic v Kilmarnock (Sun, 15:00)

Israel defenders Nir Bittonand Hatem Elhamed, plus midfielder Olivier Ntcham, will be assessed ahead of kick off after missing Thursday's 3-2 Europa League win over Lille with knocks.

Scotland midfielder Ryan Christie returns after missing that game through suspension.

Wingers James Forrest and Mikey Johnston remain on the sidelines.

Stuart Findlay returns from suspension for Kilmarnock, but it is fellow central defender Clevid Dikamona's turn to sit a game out after being sent off against Hamilton last weekend.

Full-back Ross Millen, midfielder Gary Dicker, winger Chris Burke, goalkeeper Jake Eastwood and on-loan Bournemouth defender Zeno Rossi will miss out again.

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor: "This club has been built on so much success by the principles of sticking together. Everyone in the building wants the same thing, everyone outside the building wants the same thing. So this is the moment when we stick together and trust the process and we go and really try and turn it around."

Kilmarnock centre-half Stuart Findlay: "With the media and fans, there might be a bit of pressure on them, but if it's the way I can imagine it would be, they will be putting pressure on themselves. I know the squad we have at Kilmarnock, we expect to win every game. Even if we are not the strongest team on paper, we know we can beat teams and I'm glad the mindset is like that."

Did you know? Celtic ended a run of five games without a win, and three at home, with Thursday's 3-2 Europa League win over Lille. Kilmarnock have not beaten Celtic in seven meetings but ended a run of six straight defeats with August's 1-1 draw at Rugby Park.

