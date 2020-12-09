Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Northampton beat Exeter 2-1 in the match - the first time the sides had played since the Cobblers beat City in July's League Two play-off final

Exeter City are investigating reports that a member of the crowd made a 'discriminatory comment' towards a Northampton Town player in Tuesday's Papa John's Trophy second round tie.

The incident was reported to the referee by the player concerned.

Exeter said they are working with the police, match officials and Northampton as part of their investigation.

A crowd of 747 watched the first game at St James Park since fans were allowed to attend matches again.

The incident comes after some Millwall fans booed while players took a knee before Saturday's Championship game with Derby.

There were also reports of booing at Colchester United on Saturday as clubs start allowing fans back into their stadia for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak shut grounds in March and the Black Lives Matter campaign gained momentum in the spring.

"The club works tirelessly to make sure that Exeter City is an inclusive and diverse club, and that St James Park is welcoming to everyone, regardless of race, identity, gender, sexual orientation or disability," a club statement external-link read.

"Discrimination is not welcome at our club."

Northampton issued a separate statement to say they would continue to work with Exeter and the authorities on looking in to the issue.

"The player concerned has the club's complete support in this matter," their statement added.