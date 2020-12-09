Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Jordan Slew has scored one goal in 26 appearances since joining Morecambe in January

Morecambe striker Jordan Slew has been banned for three matches after admitting violent conduct following his side's 2-1 loss at Newport County.

The incident was not spotted by match officials at the time but was captured by television cameras.

Slew claimed the standard three-game ban for the offence was excessive, but an independent regulatory commission ruled it should be applied.

He will miss games against Harrogate Town, Leyton Orient and Colchester.