Steve Bruce's side are 13th in the Premier League table

Newcastle's Premier League game against West Bromwich Albion is expected to go ahead on Saturday as the United squad recovers from a coronavirus outbreak.

The Magpies' game at Aston Villa last Friday was postponed after a "significant increase" in cases.

But there are enough players who have tested negative to play the game against Albion at St James' Park.

The Magpies' training ground was closed for a week, but the players returned to full group training on Wednesday.

Players were tested on Monday to assess how many would be available to play against West Brom and therefore whether the match could go ahead.

"Those who had tested positive will follow relevant protocols before returning," Newcastle said on Tuesday. external-link

"Thanks for your messages of support to our players and staff."

The training ground was closed all of last week after five players and two staff tested positive for Covid-19.

The match at Villa was the first Premier League fixture to be postponed this season because of coronavirus.

Following the game at home to West Brom, Newcastle are set to play at Leeds United on Wednesday, 16 December.