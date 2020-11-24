Paolo Rossi: Italy's 1982 World Cup hero dies aged 64

Paolo Rossi in action at the 1982 World Cup against Brazil
Paolo Rossi shot to global fame after scoring a hat-trick against Brazil in the 1982 World Cup

Italy's 1982 World Cup hero Paolo Rossi has died aged 64, his family says.

Rossi became a household name after leading the Azzurri to victory at the tournament in Spain, finishing as top scorer and being named best player.

At club level he first came to prominence as a prolific scorer for Vicenza, earning a move to Juventus and later playing for AC Milan.

His death was announced on Thursday, following what Italian media report had been a long illness.

Rossi's wife Federica Cappelletti posted a picture of them together on social media with the words "Per sempre" ("forever").

She did not disclose the cause of his death.

Rossi scored 20 goals in 48 appearances for the Italian national side, and more than 100 Serie A goals during spells with Vicenza, Perugia, Juventus, Milan and Verona.

"Sometimes there are simply no words to express the pain we are all experiencing," said a statement from Vicenza, who Rossi helped win promotion to Serie A in 1977.

Following his performances at the 1982 World Cup, he was awarded the Ballon d'Or which at the time was given to the European footballer of the year.

After retiring from football in the late 1980s, Rossi worked as a pundit for Sky, Mediaset and Rai.

World Cup success was Rossi's 'personal redemption'

UK users only: World Cup moments: Rossi's hat-trick

Rossi wrote his name into footballing folklore with his displays at the 1982 World Cup - although he nearly missed the competition after being implicated in a match-fixing scandal.

Although Rossi maintained his innocence, he was banned from football for three years after being accused of taking part in the 1980 Totonero scandal.

This suspension was reduced to two years on appeal, meaning he was available to play at the World Cup in Spain.

Rossi later described going on to win the tournament as a "personal redemption".

The tournament started with a whimper for both Italy and Rossi. The Juventus striker failed to score in the opening group stage as Italy drew all three games to scrape through.

The Italians looked far from World Cup contenders - until Rossi, whose performances had come under criticism, found his sharpness in front of goal in the crucial meeting with Brazil in the second group stage.

Rossi scored a hat-trick as Italy won 3-2 to reach the semi-finals, then scored both goals against Poland as Italy set up a meeting with West Germany in the final.

A tense final swung Italy's way when Rossi scored the opening goal in the second half, the Azzurri going on to win 3-1 and become world champions for a third time.

"On one hand I felt fulfilled. I said to myself, 'you've made it'," Rossi later said about the triumph.

"On the other hand, I was disappointed that all of this just ended. The World Cup was over.

"[But] when you win something important it's not just about the trophy. It's about the group you win it with, it's about your entire career that took you there."

'Iconic Rossi part of Italian history'

Italy's triumph sparked an outpouring of emotion back home, providing national unity and joy at a time when the country was beset by political and social unrest.

Those images of Rossi and his team-mates becoming world champions will forever be ingrained in the country's culture, says Italian journalist Daniele Verri.

"We are all shocked here because Paulo Rossi is such an iconic figure for Italian football," Verri told BBC World Service.

"He is part of Italian history that goes beyond football.

"For those who were lucky enough to see him play in the 1982 World Cup we cannot ever forget what he did.

"The images of Spain 82 are part of Italian culture."

Comments

Join the conversation

39 comments

  • Legendary striker with great personality and work rate. Boy could he finish.

    Rough couple of weeks for International and Italian football fans.

  • RIP Paolo Rossi. I remember him so well from the 1982 World Cup. He single handedly undone Brazil in a truly epic match. He also won the Golden Boot. He had his demons but at the '82 World Cup he went from zero to hero. He was part of a brilliant Italian team that was defensively as tight as a ducks bottom.

  • RIP Paolo Rossi maybe i spelt name wrong but he was the best striker at the 1982 wc

  • He was a cheat. Never could abide by cheats.

    • James tomkinz replied:
      No real football fan will post low life comments like you. You are a rat and you belong in the sewers.

  • My favourite World Cup - I was 9 and always remember Rossi and his Celebration. RIP Paolo Rossi... Legend.

  • A sad day . Brings back memories of the greatest team never to win a World Cup Brazil 1982. Undone by a Rossi hat trick .

  • Very sad news to wake up to, that world cup of '82 was my personal favourite and the Italy v Brazil game is my favourite international game ever and Paulo Rossi was integral to both, RIP Sir.

  • Such a wonderful player with great technical skills he was fantastic from an age of the game that as sadly gone now & replaced with VAR & ridiculous rule changes ! God rest him !

  • I remember watching that 1982 World Cup match Brazil vs Italy. Rossi scoring a hat rick,
    This scintillating Brazil team - blessed with Zico, Sócrates, Falcão, Éder and Júnior - lit up the 1982 World Cup
    A journalist wrote “The day football died”.
    What a great player Paolo Rossi.
    👏👏👏👏

  • Terribly sad news about the passing of another football icon in 2020. Rossi wasn't the most prolific of strikers, maybe because Italian football had such miserly defences in those days. Paolo enjoyed his day in the sun against Brazil and so did I. Italy justifiably went onto win the 1982 World Cup.

  • A great summer of my childhood remembered.

  • Greatest goal celebration in the history of football.

    Rooossssiiiiiiiiiii!

    RIP Champ!

    • UisgeBeatha replied:
      Better than Tardelli's?

  • Who can ever forget that World Cup game in 1982 v Brazil and his goal celebrations whenever he scored . Great memories

  • So sad we are losing one after another
    RIP
    Thoughts to all family and friends

  • Very sad. Never forget that match. The Brazilian aristocracy undone by a mischievous black haired boy from Italy. Wonderful.

    • wibbly13 replied:
      Shocking statement re two men who give so much and entertained us all

  • I adored that Brazilian team and football history could have been very different if it had won the World Cup in 1982. The Italians, however, deserved their win and Rossi was the deciding factor...and, perhaps, his less successful Brazilian counterpart, Serginho.

    Farewell then, Paolo. You had your chance at redemption and took it with aplomb

  • Great memories of Rossi and Italy at the '82 World Cup. Some team they're getting in football heaven.

  • A strikers striker. Top player. Shame.

  • Top man. MOT

