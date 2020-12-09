Last updated on .From the section St Mirren

St Mirren admitted to social distancing breaches around their League Cup tie with Queen of the South

St Mirren are to appeal after an SPFL tribunal awarded them two 3-0 defeats for failing to fulfil fixtures amid a breach of Covid-19 regulations.

The Scottish Premiership club admitted infringing social distancing rules on buses and at meals, and that players shared cars to and from training.

They were fined £40,000 - suspended until 30 June - and Motherwell and Hamilton Academical were given 3-0 wins for matches called off in October.

St Mirren offered no further comment.

However, when the verdict was announced last Thursday, the Paisley club insisted they "operated honestly throughout the whole process".