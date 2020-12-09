Europa League - Group J
TottenhamTottenham Hotspur20:00Royal AntwerpRoyal Antwerp
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Jose Mourinho: Tottenham boss says Man Utd 'top favourites' to win Europa League

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho won the Europa League with Manchester United in 2017

Manchester United will be "one of the top favourites" for the Europa League, says Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho.

United dropped into the competition after Tuesday's 3-2 Champions League loss at German side RB Leipzig meant they finished third in Group H.

United won the Europa League in 2017 under Mourinho, who has guided Spurs to this season's last 32.

"The teams that drop down are always strong teams, teams that normally don't belong to that level," he said.

"Manchester United are one of the top teams. The group was very hard - Paris St-Germain, Manchester and Leipzig, very hard.

"We all knew it was not going to be easy for any one of them and we all knew from that group a top team would drop into the Europa League."

The Portuguese took charge of Manchester United in 2016 and, as well as success in Europe, he also guided the Old Trafford club to victory in the Carabao Cup the same year.

But he was sacked in December 2018 after a string of poor results, before taking over at Tottenham the following November.

Mourinho has taken the north London side to the top of the Premier League and victory in Thursday's final Europa League group match at home to Royal Antwerp will guarantee first place.

"When you have eight new teams in the competition, and eight teams that belong to another level and they drop to the Europa League, of course the level of the competition is going to improve," added Mourinho.

"The quality improves, the intensity improves and it's a good thing for the competition.

"But from the sports point of view, I think it's not fair that a team that doesn't succeed in one competition drops to another."

Jose Mourinho says 'every form of racism has to be fought'

Team news

Spurs will be without full-back Serge Aurier who suffered a knock in Sunday's 2-0 Premier League victory over north London rivals Arsenal.

Midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will be rested, but Frenchman Tanguy Ndombele is fit enough to return.

Match stats

  • Tottenham lost 1-0 to Royal Antwerp on matchday two of this season's Europa League in their first encounter with the Belgians.
  • Royal Antwerp's last away European match in England was back in September 1994, a 5-2 defeat at Newcastle United in the Uefa Cup.
  • Including qualifiers, none of Spurs' past 17 home European matches have ended as a draw and they have won 12 of them, including the past three.
  • Including qualifiers, Mourinho has won 14 of his past 16 home matches in the competition.
Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 10th December 2020

  • TottenhamTottenham Hotspur20:00Royal AntwerpRoyal Antwerp
  • LeicesterLeicester City20:00AEK AthensAEK Athens
  • CSKA SofiaCSKA Sofia17:55RomaRoma
  • Young BoysYoung Boys17:55CFR ClujCFR Cluj
  • DundalkDundalk17:55ArsenalArsenal
  • Rapid ViennaRapid Vienna17:55MoldeMolde
  • B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen17:55Slavia PragueSlavia Prague
  • Hapoel Be'er ShevaHapoel Be'er Sheva17:55NiceNice
  • Lech PoznanLech Poznan17:55RangersRangers
  • Standard LiegeStandard Liege17:55BenficaBenfica
  • PAOK SalonikaPAOK Salonika17:55GranadaGranada
  • PSV EindhovenPSV Eindhoven17:55Omonia NicosiaOmonia Nicosia

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma54101221013
2Young Boys52127617
3CFR Cluj512238-55
4CSKA Sofia502306-62

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal55001631315
2Molde530279-29
3Rapid Vienna5203911-26
4Dundalk5005615-90

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slavia Prague5401116512
2B Leverkusen5401178912
3Nice5104815-73
4Hapoel Be'er Sheva5104613-73

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers5320117411
2Benfica5320167911
3Lech Poznan5104612-63
4Standard Liege5104512-73

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Granada531163310
2PSV Eindhoven530289-19
3PAOK Salonika51228715
4Omonia Nicosia511358-34

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli531163310
2Real Sociedad52214318
3AZ Alkmaar52216338
4HNK Rijeka5014411-71

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester5311125710
2Sporting Braga53111210210
3Zorya Luhansk520369-36
4AEK Athens5104713-63

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lille5320125711
2AC Milan5311117410
3Sparta Prague52031011-16
4Celtic5014717-101

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal5410145913
2Maccabi Tel-Aviv522157-28
3Sivasspor5203910-16
4FK Qarabag5014410-61

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Royal Antwerp540183512
2Tottenham5311135810
3LASK5212811-37
4Ludogorets5005616-100

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb532060611
2RZ Pellets WAC52126607
3Feyenoord512247-35
4CSKA Moscow503225-33

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hoffenheim54101311213
2Red Star Belgrade531194510
3Slovan Liberec5203413-96
4KAA Gent5005311-80
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC