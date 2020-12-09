Last updated on .From the section European Football

Both sets of players and match officials took a knee around the centre circle during the Champions League anthem

Paris St-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir players took a knee around the centre circle in an anti-racism message before the restart of their Champions League tie on Wednesday.

Their game was abandoned on Tuesday at 0-0 after the fourth official was accused of using a racist term towards Basaksehir assistant Pierre Webo.

Both sets of players walked off the pitch with the game delayed by a day.

The game restarted with a Basaksehir free-kick in the 14th minute.

Webo - who had been sent off - was allowed to take his place on the away bench, with his red card suspended while Uefa investigates the whole incident.

A new set of officials were in charge for Wednesday's game, with Dutchman Danny Makkelie appointed referee.

Both sets of players and the officials - who also took a knee during the Champions League anthem - wore 'no to racism' T-shirts in the warm-up, with anti-racism banners in the stands.

PSG need a win to finish top of their group, otherwise RB Leipzig will do so after Tuesday's 3-2 win over eliminated Manchester United.