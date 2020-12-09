Champions League - Group H
PSGParis Saint Germain5Istanbul BasaksehirIstanbul Basaksehir1

PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir players take knee before restart

Players take knee
Both sets of players and match officials took a knee around the centre circle during the Champions League anthem

Paris St-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir players took a knee around the centre circle in an anti-racism message before the restart of their Champions League tie on Wednesday.

Their game was abandoned on Tuesday at 0-0 after the fourth official was accused of using a racist term towards Basaksehir assistant Pierre Webo.

Both sets of players walked off the pitch with the game delayed by a day.

The game restarted with a Basaksehir free-kick in the 14th minute.

Webo - who had been sent off - was allowed to take his place on the away bench, with his red card suspended while Uefa investigates the whole incident.

A new set of officials were in charge for Wednesday's game, with Dutchman Danny Makkelie appointed referee.

Both sets of players and the officials - who also took a knee during the Champions League anthem - wore 'no to racism' T-shirts in the warm-up, with anti-racism banners in the stands.

PSG need a win to finish top of their group, otherwise RB Leipzig will do so after Tuesday's 3-2 win over eliminated Manchester United.

Line-ups

PSG

  • 1Navas
  • 24Florenzi
  • 5MarquinhosSubstituted forKehrerat 67'minutes
  • 15Danilo
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 25Bakker
  • 8Paredes
  • 12RafinhaSubstituted forDi Maríaat 45'minutes
  • 6Verratti
  • 10Neymar
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 4Kehrer
  • 11Di María
  • 16Rico
  • 18Kean
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 21Herrera
  • 22Diallo
  • 27Gueye
  • 30Letellier
  • 31Dagba
  • 32Pembele
  • 37Fadiga

Istanbul Basaksehir

  • 34GünokBooked at 42mins
  • 4Pereira da SilvaBooked at 12minsSubstituted forde Paulaat 68'minutes
  • 26dos Santos Rodrigues
  • 5Topal
  • 3KaldirimSubstituted forBolingoli-Mbomboat 68'minutes
  • 10Özcan
  • 21TekdemirBooked at 10mins
  • 17Kahveci
  • 22Gulbrandsen
  • 27CrivelliBooked at 63minsSubstituted forBaat 68'minutes
  • 23Türüç

Substitutes

  • 1Babacan
  • 11Chadli
  • 13Kivanç
  • 19Ba
  • 20de Paula
  • 63Bolingoli-Mbombo
  • 77Kaplan
  • 89Karakus
Referee:
Danny Makkelie

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamIstanbul Basaksehir
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home17
Away8
Shots on Target
Home8
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home3
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain).

  2. Post update

    Deniz Türüç (Istanbul Basaksehir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Verratti.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Carlos Ponck.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Demba Ba.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Istanbul Basaksehir. Demba Ba replaces Enzo Crivelli.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Istanbul Basaksehir. Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo replaces Hasan Ali Kaldirim.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Istanbul Basaksehir. Giuliano replaces Rafael.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Thilo Kehrer replaces Marquinhos.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Mehmet Topal.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Mahmut Tekdemir (Istanbul Basaksehir).

  12. Post update

    Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Booking

    Enzo Crivelli (Istanbul Basaksehir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Enzo Crivelli (Istanbul Basaksehir).

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Paris Saint Germain 5, Istanbul Basaksehir 1. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ángel Di María.

  17. Post update

    Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Irfan Can Kahveci (Istanbul Basaksehir).

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Paris Saint Germain 4, Istanbul Basaksehir 1. Mehmet Topal (Istanbul Basaksehir) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Irfan Can Kahveci following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Irfan Can Kahveci (Istanbul Basaksehir) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Carlos Ponck following a corner.

