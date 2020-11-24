Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Brandon Cooper (centre) scored his first senior goal in Newport's win over Harrogate in October

Wales Under-21 defender Brandon Cooper has signed a new contract at Swansea City until 2023.

Cooper, 20, is currently on loan at League Two leaders Newport County, where he has made 21 appearances to date this season.

The centre-back has played twice for Swansea having come through the club's academy, which he joined aged six.

Cooper's previous Swansea contract was due to expire at the end of this season.

The new deal will also include an option for an additional year.

Newport manager Mike Flynn has suggested Cooper is a player with "a bright future", whilst Swansea head coach Steve Cooper also rates him highly.

"Brandon is another product of the academy system and we're delighted that he has signed a new contract," Cooper told the club's website.

"He has made an excellent start to his loan at Newport County this season. He's featured in the EFL Cup and FA Cup in the past for us, but the loan move has given him an opportunity to experience regular league football.

"We have got some good, young centre-backs at our club and Brandon is among them. It bodes well for the club in that particular position.

"We look forward to seeing Brandon continue his development with Swansea City."