Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Josh Koroma had to go off injured in the midweek win over Sheffield Wednesday

Huddersfield Town forward Josh Koroma has been sidelined for up to three months with a hamstring injury.

The 22-year-old has scored six goals in 15 appearances for the Terriers this season.

"I am always sad when we lose players because I know how important it is for them to be working with us," boss Carlos Corberan told the club website. external-link

Meanwhile, defender Christopher Schindler is to see a specialist over a knee injury he picked up on Saturday.

The 29-year-old was forced off late on in the 2-0 home win against QPR.