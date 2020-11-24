Josh Koroma: Huddersfield Town forward sidelined with hamstring injury
Huddersfield Town forward Josh Koroma has been sidelined for up to three months with a hamstring injury.
The 22-year-old has scored six goals in 15 appearances for the Terriers this season.
"I am always sad when we lose players because I know how important it is for them to be working with us," boss Carlos Corberan told the club website.
Meanwhile, defender Christopher Schindler is to see a specialist over a knee injury he picked up on Saturday.
The 29-year-old was forced off late on in the 2-0 home win against QPR.