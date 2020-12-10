Last updated on .From the section Championship

Cardiff City v Swansea City: The derby that was a cup final

Championship: Cardiff City v Swansea City Date: Saturday, 12 December Kick-off: 12:30 GMT Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru plus live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

When Cardiff City host Swansea City in Saturday's south Wales derby, it will be a high-stakes and high-profile encounter between two clubs vying for a return to the Premier League.

With only one place in the Championship play-offs separating them last year, the old rivals will go into the 110th instalment of this fixture just four points apart.

Yet 18 years ago it was a very different story.

In May 2002, Cardiff were in the third tier - and had just missed out on promotion to the Championship - while Swansea were languishing at the wrong end of the bottom division.

After their contrasting league seasons had finished, they met in the final of the now-defunct FAW Premier Cup at the since-demolished Ninian Park.

Cardiff, then owned by Sam Hammam, were ambitious and had spent significantly in a bid to reach the second tier.

Having won promotion from what was then Division Three - now League Two - in 2000-01, they broke club transfer records to bring in the likes of Graham Kavanagh and Peter Thorne in the hope of sealing back-to-back promotions.

They almost managed it, losing out in dramatic fashion in the play-off semi-finals against Stoke City despite winning the first leg, which was away from home, 2-1.

Swansea, by contrast, were in the midst of a slump.

They had been relegated from the third tier in 2000-01.

The following season was even worse, as Swansea, under John Hollins initially and then Colin Addison, finished 20th in the bottom division.

It is a campaign remembered for trauma off the field, as Tony Petty's arrival in the boardroom prompted one of the most turbulent spells in Swansea's history.

Fans had endured what became known as 'Black Wednesday' in the October, when businessman Petty attempted to sack seven first-team players. The squad and staff were then told on Christmas Eve they would not be receiving wages as the club lurched further into crisis.

Best of times, worst of times stuff for this tale of two cities.

Kristian O'Leary came through the ranks at Swansea and played for the club for 15 years

"The club was hours from going out of business," says Kristian O'Leary, Swansea's captain in the 2002 FAW Premier Cup final.

"They [Cardiff] were going off in their direction and we were where we were.

"People at the club at the time were just happy the club was still the club, still part of the city, and we were looking at fresh beginnings."

A fan-led takeover had eased concerns about the future, but events at Swansea were a world away from what was going on at Cardiff.

The clubs had not met in the league since 1999, yet the 2002 FAW Premier Cup final gave the two old foes the opportunity to renew their rivalry.

'Bigger than Barcelona'

When he bought Cardiff in 2000, Hammam wrote a manifesto entitled 'Follow the Dream' in which he declared the Bluebirds could be "bigger than Barcelona" and playing in front of 70,000 crowds under his watch.

It was a bold claim for a club recently relegated to the bottom tier of the Football League.

And amid talk of potential changes to the badge and kit colours, Hammam also reached out to Cardiff's bitterest rivals - in somewhat inflammatory fashion - who were actually a division above them at the time.

"Swansea will never be a big club and if they are honest with themselves they will say so," he wrote.

"They should be proud of Wales first and therefore support this club."

Unsurprisingly, that did not go down well in Swansea.

"It was all that bigger than Barcelona stuff," Swans fan Nathan Shearn recalls, "but the Cardiff fans bought into it.

"As much as it pains me to say it, there was probably a bit of jealousy.

"He used to say Cardiff were the only team worth following for Welsh fans and we weren't worth worrying about, and at the time we weren't to be honest."

The Premier Cup final was the first meeting between the two clubs since Hammam's takeover.

He paid for 1,500 Swansea fans to travel to Ninian Park in a convoy of coaches, a move which stemmed from his attempts to persuade Swansea fans to watch his team.

"I remember Sam paying for Swansea fans to come down, it felt like there were more Swans fans than Cardiff fans," says Andy Legg, who played for both clubs, but is more strongly associated with the Bluebirds.

"Sam was hyping everything up about us going to the Premier League and Swansea going bankrupt, but that's what he was like; he liked to wind up the opposition.

"It was a game I looked forward to but also not. You knew if you lost it wouldn't be nice."

Even with free coach travel on offer, the prospect of a trip to Cardiff did not appeal to all Swansea fans.

"I was thinking about not bothering going," Shearn says.

"I'd not long moved to Cardiff and you had to go down to the Vetch [Swansea's old ground] to get on the bus to come back, but I can remember friends saying this could be the last derby for 20 years because we were in dire straits.

"I can remember that they didn't have many fans there, although it was the usual derby atmosphere in terms of the songs back and forth - I think we were singing about Stoke most of the time - but it wasn't the intensity of the derbies we'd had before or the ones that came after."

'Little irritants from down the road'

The final was played two days after the League One play-off final Hammam had dreamed about, and the plan was for this to be a Cardiff celebration that would really underline the shift in power in south Wales.

In the end there were flags in the away end which pointed out that the promotion party was off.

Home supporters, meanwhile, waved five and 10 pound notes at arriving coaches, while the playing of Simply Red's Money's Too Tight to Mention was another dig at Swansea's financial troubles.

"At that time Swansea were regarded as the little irritants from down the road," recalls Cardiff fan Keith Morgan.

"Cardiff were on this promise of promotion from Sam Hammam, we were going great guns and he'd promised Cardiff would be like Barcelona while Swansea were just above a non-league team.

"Hammam had an ulterior motive when inviting the Swansea fans up, he wanted to create an atmosphere as the tournament wasn't very popular, but there was £100,000 for winning it, at that time it wasn't an insignificant amount of money.

"His comments back then got media coverage and that was what Hammam was about; he lit the blue touch paper to start raising Cardiff's profile and deliberately came out with outrageous comments.

"My friends from Swansea really felt that so-called 'second-city syndrome' around that time.

"The bragging rights from that game were very important in the two cities as well as just the football clubs."

Kavanagh strikes again

Graham Kavanagh joined Cardiff from Stoke for a then club-record £1m fee in 2001

The FAW Premier Cup was an annual competition run by the Football Association of Wales (FAW) and sponsored by the BBC, lasting from 1997 to 2008.

As the FAW excluded clubs playing in the English leagues - such as Cardiff, Swansea and Wrexham - from playing in the Welsh Cup from 1996, the governing body wanted a tournament to feature the country's highest-profile teams.

With semi-professional Welsh Premier League clubs making up most of the entrants, Cardiff and Swansea tended to play their reserve and youth players.

But when they were pitted against each other in the 2002 final, both fielded stronger sides than usual.

Cardiff's manager Lennie Lawrence admitted before the game Hammam had made clear it was a game to win, perhaps to back up his outspoken assertions, even if it would be scant consolation after the play-off defeat.

But even without Robert Earnshaw - who would play for Wales and score against Germany the following night - Cardiff were firm favourites and it was their first £1m signing, Kavanagh, who scored the winning goal.

Four months after his curling free-kick had helped knocked then Premier League leaders Leeds United out of the FA Cup, the Republic of Ireland midfielder repeated the trick to beat Swansea's Wales international goalkeeper Roger Freestone after O'Leary had fouled Leo Fortune-West.

Swansea hit the crossbar late on through Steve Watkin, but Cardiff - for some reason decked out all in green - had shown their quality.

Kavanagh was left to lift the trophy - an odd, wooden trinket not too dissimilar to a small bowling ball on a plinth - and Swansea player-manager Nick Cusack was left to promise vast changes in his post-match interview.

For Swansea, the narrow margin of defeat gave a crumb of comfort given their turbulent times. For Cardiff - or at least a beaming Hammam in the directors' box - there was perhaps a sense of vindication.

The aftermath

As expected, Cardiff won promotion the following season, but the Hammam momentum - and money - dried up. Star players were sold and it took a change in manager and ownership before challenges to reach the Premier League came.

Cardiff were beaten to the top flight by Swansea who, after coming within one defeat of dropping into non-league football in 2003, found a new lease of life, winning three promotions in six years.

The rivals met again in a League Cup tie in 2008, the first of 11 derbies in the following 12 years, including the first top-flight meetings in 2013-14.

In 2002 the clubs appeared to be heading in different directions. Now both Cardiff and Swansea have courses set for a return.