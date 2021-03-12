Chris Wilder: Sheffield United manager to leave role

Chris Wilder
Wilder had been in charge of Sheffield United since 2016

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is set to leave his role on Friday after almost five years in charge.

The Blades are bottom of the Premier League and effectively 13 points from safety with 10 games of the season left.

Ex-Blades defender Wilder joined the Yorkshire club in May 2016 and took them from League One to the Premier League in that time.

They finished ninth last season in their first year back in the league.

This season has proved a real struggle and they have endured the worst start to a season in Premier League history, although they have reached the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Their first league win did not come until 12 January, in their 18th game, when they beat Newcastle.

Second-season syndrome

Sheffield United were praised for their style in their first season back in the Premier League, securing eye-catching wins against Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham on their way to a top-10 finish.

However, they have been unable to build on that this term, picking up just 14 points from four wins and two draws so far, losing their other 22 league games.

  • They had 43 points at the same stage last season
  • Just six clubs in Premier League history have recorded fewer points at this stage
  • By failing to beat Crystal Palace in their 17th match this season, they set the record for the longest winless start to a Premier League campaign
  • Their 20 Premier League games without a clean sheet is the longest current run in the division
  • Only once before have Sheffield United picked up fewer points after 28 league games (10 points in 1976, when it was two points for a win)

What went wrong for Wilder?

Simon Stone, BBC Sport football reporter

There have been major issues behind the scenes with Sheffield-born Wilder and club owner Prince Abdullah.

The owner felt he had provided funds for new players, including significant spending on strikers Rhian Brewster and Oli McBurnie, over the past two seasons with limited success.

However, Wilder felt this did not go far enough to strengthen his squad to the level required, which led to further tensions.

When the club opted not to bring in new players in January, Wilder knew there was a major issue given the Blades' terrible start to the season.

'Close to my heart'

Former Northampton Town boss Wilder led the Cobblers to the League Two title before joining his boyhood club.

Speaking to BBC Radio Northampton about his support for the Blades in an interview in 2014, he said: "I was fortunate enough to play and captain my hometown team and it is a place that is close to my heart.

"I was a ball-boy there and I'd go to the game with my pals when I was younger. When I was playing, if I was ever out of the team, I would go and watch them."

Wilder led Sheffield United to promotion from League One in his first season in charge as they won the 2016-17 title with a club-record 100 points.

After a season of consolidation in the Championship, the Blades were promoted to the Premier League in 2019 by finishing second, ending their 12-year absence from the top flight.

453 comments

  • Comment posted by Tommy, today at 10:33

    Madness! Makes no sense after what he's done for them, was surely the best man to get them promoted again next year?

    • Reply posted by groucho, today at 10:36

      groucho replied:
      Thinking the same myself .

  • Comment posted by Ding-dong, today at 10:36

    Unless that's his decision then I fail to see what the desired outcome is.

    Look at Norwich - went down, kept the manager and barring a complete implosion they will be back up again.

    • Reply posted by tomski , today at 10:38

      tomski replied:
      Sean Dyche with Burnley did the same a few years ago too, came back stronger and wiser

  • Comment posted by TV, today at 10:38

    Weird decision, they're all but relegated. Why not keep Wilder on and get back to the Premier League next season? He's clearly a very good manager, with a very average group of players...

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 10:50

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Sounds like it was a mutual decision, rather than a sacking. They were basically relegated months ago and the board stuck with him.

  • Comment posted by alex1817, today at 10:38

    Absolutely gutted and that’s from a Gunners fan. A lot to be said about longevity of a manager, as shown by Dyche at Burnley and for us Wenger.

    I hope the board haven’t pushed him out and this was his own decision, because we need more versions of Chris Wilder’s in football! Good luck in future endeavours!

    • Reply posted by Lovell, today at 10:54

      Lovell replied:
      Who cares who you support

  • Comment posted by 1jackie, today at 10:42

    Bad news. The man did so much for the Blades. He seemed so honest and humble too. No pretention and avoided a lot of football cliches in his interviews. Bad run of luck too. Thank you Mr Wilder, may golden times embrace you.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 10:52

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Good manager, but he did talk a bit of nonsense too. The kind of manager who seems so desperate to prove he's a regular bloke and doesn't need any of those "fancy sports psychologists", but then wonders why his players are tired and demoralised.

  • Comment posted by The Hornet, today at 10:35

    Sad news, as Chris has done a great job at SUFC Good luck Chris

  • Comment posted by Highwayman, today at 10:40

    Typical stupid boardroom decision. Im not a Sheffield supporter, but anyone can see what a cracking job Wilder has done over the last few years with the players hes got. Maybe if the board had let buy a couple of quality player they might have done better this year. Best of luck to him, he wont be out of work for long.

  • Comment posted by TravisBickle, today at 10:41

    Sean Dyche was relegated with Burnley, they stuck with him and established themselves in the top-flight. Norwich stuck with Daniel Farke, and they've dominated the Championship (again).

    Even Jurgen Klopp has a relegation on his CV. This is a strange decision to say the least.

    • Reply posted by George, today at 10:46

      George replied:
      Jurgen might have 2 if he carries on like this 😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by cartercooldancer, today at 10:43

    We don't know if he was sacked, resigned or a mutual decision, but if it was a sacking.... then it would appear to be a crazy decision by the club given relegating is as certain as 'death and taxes'. I would bet Wilder is the right person to bring them back up.

    • Reply posted by Wifinot, today at 10:47

      Wifinot replied:
      ...well he’s the right guy to take them down..,

  • Comment posted by kevjp, today at 10:40

    Leeds United fan here. That is harsh unless he wanted to leave. 5 years is quite a long time in today's game.

    • Reply posted by kevirl, today at 11:39

      kevirl replied:
      It says he left so that answers it

  • Comment posted by JACK TV, today at 10:45

    This is a real shame. Chris is absolutely a victim of his own success last season. Truly no loyalty in football anymore.

  • Comment posted by Strike, today at 10:39

    Blades had probably reached their limit without investment of substance and standing still is not an option. As is customary the manager takes the hit. Wilder has done a fantastic job within the limits given him.

    • Reply posted by UBT, today at 11:21

      UBT replied:
      ...and who will SUFC get to replace Wilder, esp given their lack of transfer business in 2021?

      Whoever comes in can see they will have their hands tied in terms of funding for players. Maybe the owners think they can pull the wool over a new managers eyes with the promise of funds this summer - 'cept by then they'd have been relegated and no doubt the owners will pocket the parachute payment !!

  • Comment posted by nzmomr2x, today at 10:40

    He has taken them from oblivion to Premier League. Whilst likely to go down they would be strong enough to come back. Shocking to see this decision. Very sad state of affairs in modern management.

  • Comment posted by TCP, today at 10:40

    Bad, bad call. Did miracles with a fairly weak squad. Have a feeling the owners were trying to undermine him and he had enough, big shame for my club. Look at the Norwich continuity and the reaped rewards.

  • Comment posted by TravisBickle, today at 10:36

    I really hope this is Wilder leaving voluntarily. Tactically he's the most capable boss since Clough.

    Even Klopp has a relegation on his CV.

  • Comment posted by bobin, today at 10:39

    Unbelievable decision. So bad. They will not find another better candidate to get them back up. He has shown he can do it and his reign has been better than Sheff Utd could have dreamed of.His squad is not Premiership standard, they are a long way off and last year was a miracle.

    Forget sacking Wilder and start planning for next year now. I know how hard it is as a Fulham supporter.

    • Reply posted by Coxy, today at 11:33

      Coxy replied:
      Dean Henderson was the reason they stayed in the premier league

  • Comment posted by confuse-us, today at 10:40

    Sad news. The thing about football management is, if you have big budget and big name club as magnet for signings it’s much easier than the opposite scenario. There are probably several managers out there better than some top 6 managers but dont get recognition. Good luck to wilder

  • Comment posted by YorkshireDagger, today at 10:37

    A bit bizarre really. Too late to change their season and you'd think he was a good bet to get them back up next year.

  • Comment posted by Don-t tell him Pike, today at 10:39

    Another dedicated, hard-working and honest professional sacrificed at the alter of Premier League cash as owners search for the elusive “new manager bounce”. Good luck for the future, Mr. Wilder.

    • Reply posted by redgringo, today at 10:42

      redgringo replied:
      If he was sacked. I find it hard to believe, but maybe I’m wrong. Maybe he just needs time out. He has looked and sounded a bit beaten for a while. I wish him well.

  • Comment posted by FootKnoll, today at 10:37

    Sheffield United should look at Shaun Dyche and Burnley as a casing point madness to sack him

    • Reply posted by andyp, today at 10:40

      andyp replied:
      Do we know it he was sacked or did he resign ?

