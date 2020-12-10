Cardiff City v Swansea City: South Wales derby matchwinners quiz
Cardiff City host Swansea City on Saturday, 12 December in the first south Wales derby of 2020-21.
With the exception of Swansea's 3-0 Premier League victory in February 2014, encounters between the two clubs since the turn of the century have all been close affairs.
Three of the dozen games have ended in draws, with eight of them won by a single goal margin.
Can you name the winning goalscorers in those closely fought derbies?
Can you name Cardiff City's and Swansea City's winning goalscorers in eight close encounters of the 21st century?
