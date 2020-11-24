Papa John's Trophy: Holders Portsmouth to face Peterborough in third round
Holders and 2020 finalists Portsmouth have been drawn against fellow League One side Peterborough in the Papa John's Trophy third round.
Pompey, who are still to face Salford City in last season's final, will travel to London Road in January.
Meanwhile the one remaining academy side, Leicester City Under-21s, are away to Tranmere Rovers in the last 16.
Lincoln City, winners in 2018, will host Accrington while League One leaders Hull City face Fleetwood Town.
The 16 remaining teams are split into a northern and southern section and the third-round ties will be played in the week beginning 11 January.
Third round draw in full
Northern Section:
Tranmere Rovers v Leicester City U21
Lincoln City v Accrington Stanley
Sunderland v Port Vale
Hull City v Fleetwood Town
Southern Section:
Bristol Rovers v AFC Wimbledon
Northampton Town v MK Dons
Oxford United v Cambridge United
Peterborough United v Portsmouth