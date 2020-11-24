Larne outclassed 10-man Linfield in a 4-1 win in November's meeting in the County Antrim Shield

Irish Premiership: Larne v Linfield Venue: Inver Park, Larne Date: Friday, 11 December Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two NI, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch has called on his side to "enjoy and embrace" the visit of Irish Premiership holders Linfield to Inver Park.

Lynch's side top the table after an unbeaten start to the campaign, one point ahead of the Blues.

Their only meeting this season was a win for Larne in the Co Antrim Shield.

"It's not something we are fearful of. We will give it 100% and hopefully that gets us to where we need to go," said Lynch.

Despite topping the table ahead of the festive round of fixtures, Lynch is adamant his side are keeping their feet "firmly on the ground" as they bid for a maiden Gibson Cup.

"It's not something we get into in December," said Lynch on Larne's title aspirations.

"I would love it to be May and then we could have a completely different conversation, but there is still a long way to go.

"There are too many good teams, too many smart managers and I have no doubt there will be twists and turns along the way."

'Exciting Larne a tough test'

Linfield boss David Healy says his side will have to be at their best if they are to come away from Inver Park with a positive result.

Larne triumphed in November's County Antrim Shield semi-final after a 4-1 win over the 10-man Blues.

"It will be a difficult challenge. We have been down there a couple of times and we have been beaten," said Healy.

"We are under no illusions about how tough it is going to be. They are top of the league at the minute and we are trying to cling onto their coat tails.

"They are in a rich vein of form after winning the County Antrim Shield. They are full of confidence and we look forward to the challenge."

Larne were promoted from the Championship in 2019

Healy added that games against their titles rivals could play a pivotal role in the destination of the Gibson Cup at the end of the season.

"They are a good side and they have developed over the last two or three years. They had a look at the league last year and they have improved.

"What they are doing is exciting for everybody, especially in and around the community of Larne, and it will be a tough test.

"Over the last number of years, the head-to-heads with Crusaders have been crucial. Larne are top of the league for a reason, so come the end of the season the head-to-heads could determine who is successful."