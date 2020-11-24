Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Charlie Eastwood became the first Northern Irish winner at Le Mans for 10 years

Northern Ireland's Charlie Eastwood will make his debut at the Daytona 24 Hour race on 30-31 January.

The 25-year-old will race a TF Sport Aston Martin with Richard Westbrook, Ben Keating and Maxwell Root.

Eastwood won the Le Mans 24-hour racing in September racing for TF Sport and was vice-champion in the World Endurance Championship.

He will also race with the team in the Asian Le Mans Series in February at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi.

"I'm really looking forward to competing at Daytona. It'll be the first race for the team and I in America, outside of the World Endurance Championship," said the Belfast native.

"After winning both the 24 Hours of Spa and the 24 Hours of Le Mans, it would be great to take the victory at Daytona and complete the trio.

"I think we've got a really good chance. Even though I haven't driven with any of my teammates before, I believe together we're a very strong line-up and January can't come soon enough."