Last updated on .From the section Irish Premiership

Cooper won back-to-back Irish Premiership titles with Linfield

Joel Cooper is set to rejoin Linfield on loan from Oxford United in January for the remainder of the Irish Premiership season.

Cooper made the switch from the Blues to the League One club during the summer.

Oxford boss Karl Robinson said the 24-year-old wished to come home to Northern Ireland until the end of the season for personal reasons.

The 24-year-old is understood to have been a target for a number of clubs.

Larne, Glentoran and Crusaders are all thought to have been involved in the battle for the player's signature, but it is believed that the 24-year-old is highly likely to link up again with the Windsor Park club.

Cooper, who was recently named in Ian Baraclough's Northern Ireland squad, enjoyed a hugely successful spell previously at Windsor Park, winning back-to-back league titles having signed from Glenavon.

The 24-year-old winger was named as the Northern Ireland Football Awards Player of the Year winner for the 2019-20 season in October.