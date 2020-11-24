Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

David Webb was surrounded after Nathaniel Chalobah's tackle on Harry Arter

Nottingham Forest have been fined £5,000 by the Football Association after accepting their players "failed to behave in an orderly fashion" in 2 December's draw with Watford.

Forest players confronted referee David Webb after Harry Arter was tackled by Watford's Nathaniel Chalobah in the 84th minute.

The club accepted the standard penalty for the breach of FA regulations.

Midfielder Arter was booked for his appeals to the referee.