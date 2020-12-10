Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Matt Ritchie returned to action in Newcastle's 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on 27 November following shoulder injury

Newcastle United midfielder Matt Ritchie says the team have "no excuses" when they host West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, despite a Covid-19 outbreak.

Their Premier League game at Aston Villa last Friday was postponed after a "significant increase" in cases.

The Magpies' training ground reopened on Tuesday after being shut for over a week.

"The game is hopefully on, I think, and we are preparing as we always do," Ritchie, 31, told NUFC TV on Thursday.

"We have to take the positives. We had a week off to train at home and have fresh legs going into a batch of really good games.

"The boys have come back in good spirits. It's been a bit of a difficult time for everyone, the uncertainty, but it's pleasing to be back. The boys have worked hard and we're raring to go."

Manager Steve Bruce, whose team are 13th in the table, is set to speak to the media on Friday.

After Saturday's match (15:00 GMT kick-off), Newcastle travel to face Leeds United in the league on Wednesday.