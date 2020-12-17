Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Crystal Palace forward Christian Benteke is serving a one-match ban following his controversial red card for two bookings at West Ham

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace will be without suspended former Liverpool forward Christian Benteke as a consequence of his sending off at the weekend.

Mamadou Sakho missed that draw at West Ham and could be a doubt, while Nathan Ferguson remains sidelined.

Liverpool will assess Joel Matip, who was kept out of the win over Spurs because of ongoing back spasms.

Their lengthy injury list includes Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool are on a six-match winning league streak against Crystal Palace.

The Reds have also won on their past five league trips to Selhurst Park.

Palace's most recent home win over Liverpool was 3-1 in November 2014.

The three most recent encounters have produced 14 goals.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace are unbeaten in three games this month, winning once and drawing twice.

The Eagles have won just two of their past 10 home league matches, losing five and drawing the other three.

They have failed to keep a clean sheet in 12 Premier League games since beating Southampton 1-0 at Selhurst Park on the opening weekend.

Five of the Eagles' past six home victories have been by a single-goal margin.

Roy Hodgson has lost all six league matches against Liverpool since he left the club.

If selected, Patrick van Aanholt will be making his 200th Premier League appearance.

Liverpool