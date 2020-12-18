Newcastle United v Fulham

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Fulham signed Aleksandar Mitrovic from Newcastle for an initial £22m in July 2018

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce says he is still without up to five players because of coronavirus.

Jonjo Shelvey, Miguel Almiron and Emil Krath are all pushing for recalls after being among the substitutes at Leeds.

Fulham boss Scott Parker has suggested he may rotate his squad given the busy festive fixture programme.

Bobby Decordova-Reid has a minor thigh muscle injury and could miss out, with ex-Newcastle forward Aleksandar Mitrovic an option to replace him.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Fulham have picked up a couple of decent draws in the past few days, against Liverpool and then Brighton, but they were hanging on in both games.

Newcastle fell apart at the end against Leeds in midweek but they are at home this time and they will expect to win this game - their recent record at St James' Park against teams below them in the table is pretty good.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle have lost just one of the past five Premier League meetings, winning three times and drawing once.

However, the Magpies have registered only one win in the most recent five encounters in all competitions, with Fulham completing the Championship double over them in 2016-17.

The clubs played out a goalless draw when they last met at St James' Park in December 2018.

Newcastle United

Newcastle are attempting to win a fourth home game in six matches.

The Magpies are without a clean sheet at St James' Park in 10 attempts.

They have won their final pre-Christmas league match in each of the past five seasons.

Newcastle face a newly-promoted side for the third consecutive fixture.

The Magpies have opened the scoring in their past three matches.

Callum Wilson has either scored or assisted 10 goals in his 11 league appearances for Newcastle.

Fulham