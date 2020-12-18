Premier League
West BromWest Bromwich Albion19:15Aston VillaAston Villa
Venue: The Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion v Aston Villa

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Villa pair Douglas Luiz and Matty Cash compete for the ball against Leicester
Villa pair Douglas Luiz (left) and Matty Cash (right) both return on Sunday after serving a one-match ban

TEAM NEWS

Sam Allardyce will be without the suspended Matheus Pereira for his first match in charge of West Brom on Sunday.

Brazilian Pereira serves the third and final match of his ban, while Kyle Bartley, Conor Townsend, Sam Field and Hal Robson-Kanu are still out injured.

Aston Villa have Douglas Luiz and Matty Cash available after suspension.

Ross Barkley and Ezri Konsa could return from a hamstring injury and illness respectively but winger Trezeguet remains sidelined.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Welcome back Big Sam Allardyce. The big question for me now, though, is what West Brom do in the January transfer window because I am pretty sure he would not have agreed to go there if he was not going to be backed, and in the way he wants too.

Slaven Bilic might argue not much was done to strengthen his squad in the summer after winning promotion. Will Allardyce get much more backing, and will he have a say in who they sign?

This is a tricky opening game, because of the improvement Villa have made, but I think Big Sam would take a draw now if you offered it to him.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v singer Becky Hill

West Brom are Sam Allardyce's eighth Premier League club, more than any other manager

Head-to-head

  • West Brom are unbeaten in eight home games against Aston Villa in all competitions since a 2-1 Premier League defeat in September 2008 (W3, D5).
  • This is their first top-flight meeting since a goalless draw at The Hawthorns in January 2016.

West Bromwich Albion

  • West Brom have only scored five goals in their past 10 league matches, and never more than once in a game during that run.
  • They have the lowest expected goals total of 7.5 in the Premier League this season, indicating their failure to create clear chances.
  • Albion are the only side yet to score a headed goal in the top flight this season.
  • The Baggies have lost their final league match before Christmas in each of their past four Premier League campaigns.
  • Sam Allardyce has only once lost his first Premier League game in charge of a team, with Sunderland in October 2015 (W5, D1).

Aston Villa

  • Dean Smith's side have won four of their five away games in the Premier League this season, as many as they had in their previous 42 attempts.
  • They have already surpassed the 11 points they earned in away fixtures last season.
  • Villa have kept an unrivalled six clean sheets in the division this season prior to the weekend fixtures - just one fewer than they registered in the entirety of 2019-20.
  • They have won their final league match before Christmas in just one of the past nine seasons, and haven't done so in the top flight since beating West Brom in December 2010 (D3, L5).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool1384129191028
2Tottenham1374225121325
3Southampton137332518724
4Leicester138052417724
5Everton137242318523
6Man Utd127232219323
7Chelsea1364326141222
8West Ham136342116521
9Man City125521812620
10Wolves136251317-420
11Aston Villa116142113819
12Crystal Palace135351918118
13Leeds135262224-217
14Newcastle125251621-517
15Arsenal134271116-514
16Brighton132561521-611
17Burnley12246618-1210
18Fulham132381222-109
19West Brom131481026-167
20Sheff Utd130112724-171
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC