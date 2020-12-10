Sparta Prague v AC Milan

Offside, Sparta Prague. Matej Polidar tries a through ball, but Srdan Plavsic is caught offside.
Sparta PragueSparta Prague0AC MilanAC Milan0
Last updated on .From the section Europa League
Offside, Sparta Prague. Matej Polidar tries a through ball, but Srdan Plavsic is caught offside.
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Milan Heca.
Attempt saved. Diogo Dalot (Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andrea Conti with a cross.
Attempt missed. Srdan Plavsic (Sparta Prague) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tomas Wiesner with a cross.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Roma
|6
|4
|1
|1
|13
|5
|8
|13
|2
|Young Boys
|6
|3
|1
|2
|9
|7
|2
|10
|3
|CFR Cluj
|6
|1
|2
|3
|4
|10
|-6
|5
|4
|CSKA Sofia
|6
|1
|2
|3
|3
|7
|-4
|5
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arsenal
|6
|6
|0
|0
|20
|5
|15
|18
|2
|Molde
|6
|3
|1
|2
|9
|11
|-2
|10
|3
|Rapid Vienna
|6
|2
|1
|3
|11
|13
|-2
|7
|4
|Dundalk
|6
|0
|0
|6
|8
|19
|-11
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|B Leverkusen
|6
|5
|0
|1
|21
|8
|13
|15
|2
|Slavia Prague
|6
|4
|0
|2
|11
|10
|1
|12
|3
|Hapoel Be'er Sheva
|6
|2
|0
|4
|7
|13
|-6
|6
|4
|Nice
|6
|1
|0
|5
|8
|16
|-8
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rangers
|6
|4
|2
|0
|13
|7
|6
|14
|2
|Benfica
|6
|3
|3
|0
|18
|9
|9
|12
|3
|Standard Liege
|6
|1
|1
|4
|7
|14
|-7
|4
|4
|Lech Poznan
|6
|1
|0
|5
|6
|14
|-8
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|PSV Eindhoven
|6
|4
|0
|2
|12
|9
|3
|12
|2
|Granada
|6
|3
|2
|1
|6
|3
|3
|11
|3
|PAOK Salonika
|6
|1
|3
|2
|8
|7
|1
|6
|4
|Omonia Nicosia
|6
|1
|1
|4
|5
|12
|-7
|4
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Napoli
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|4
|3
|11
|2
|Real Sociedad
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|4
|1
|9
|3
|AZ Alkmaar
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|5
|2
|8
|4
|HNK Rijeka
|6
|1
|1
|4
|6
|12
|-6
|4
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leicester
|6
|3
|2
|1
|12
|5
|7
|11
|2
|Sporting Braga
|6
|3
|2
|1
|12
|10
|2
|11
|3
|Zorya Luhansk
|6
|2
|1
|3
|6
|9
|-3
|7
|4
|AEK Athens
|6
|1
|1
|4
|7
|13
|-6
|4
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Villarreal
|5
|4
|1
|0
|14
|5
|9
|13
|2
|Maccabi Tel-Aviv
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|7
|-2
|9
|3
|Sivasspor
|6
|2
|1
|3
|9
|10
|-1
|7
|4
|FK Qarabag
|5
|0
|1
|4
|4
|10
|-6
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Royal Antwerp
|6
|4
|1
|1
|8
|3
|5
|13
|2
|Tottenham
|6
|3
|2
|1
|13
|5
|8
|11
|3
|LASK
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|11
|-3
|8
|4
|Ludogorets
|6
|0
|1
|5
|6
|16
|-10
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dinamo Zagreb
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|0
|6
|12
|2
|RZ Pellets WAC
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|6
|0
|8
|3
|Feyenoord
|6
|1
|3
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|6
|4
|CSKA Moscow
|6
|0
|4
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|4
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hoffenheim
|6
|4
|2
|0
|13
|1
|12
|14
|2
|Red Star Belgrade
|6
|3
|2
|1
|9
|4
|5
|11
|3
|Slovan Liberec
|6
|2
|1
|3
|4
|13
|-9
|7
|4
|KAA Gent
|6
|0
|1
|5
|3
|11
|-8
|1