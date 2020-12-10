Europa League - Group H
Sparta PragueSparta Prague0AC MilanAC Milan0

Sparta Prague v AC Milan

Line-ups

Sparta Prague

  • 29Heca
  • 41Vitík
  • 5Plechaty
  • 13Lischka
  • 28Wiesner
  • 16Sacek
  • 6Soucek
  • 36Karabec
  • 24Polidar
  • 11Yankov Minchev
  • 22Plavsic

Substitutes

  • 1Nita
  • 7Moberg Karlsson
  • 9Krejci
  • 15Hanousek
  • 25Travnik
  • 32Aalen Vindheim
  • 37Krejci
  • 39Julis
  • 43Gabriel
  • 56Rynes
  • 77Holec

AC Milan

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 14Conti
  • 43Campos Duarte da Silva
  • 20Kalulu Kyatengwa
  • 5Dalot
  • 27Maldini
  • 8Tonali
  • 33Krunic
  • 7Castillejo Azuaga
  • 29Colombo
  • 15Hauge

Substitutes

  • 2Calabria
  • 12Rebic
  • 17da Conceição Leão
  • 19Hernández
  • 21Díaz
  • 22Musacchio
  • 46Gabbia
  • 79Kessié
  • 88Mionic
  • 89Moleri
  • 90Donnarumma
Referee:
Daniel Siebert

Match Stats

Home TeamSparta PragueAway TeamAC Milan
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Sparta Prague. Matej Polidar tries a through ball, but Srdan Plavsic is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Milan. Conceded by Milan Heca.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Diogo Dalot (Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andrea Conti with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Srdan Plavsic (Sparta Prague) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tomas Wiesner with a cross.

  5. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  6. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma6411135813
2Young Boys631297210
3CFR Cluj6123410-65
4CSKA Sofia612337-45

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal66002051518
2Molde6312911-210
3Rapid Vienna62131113-27
4Dundalk6006819-110

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen65012181315
2Slavia Prague64021110112
3Hapoel Be'er Sheva6204713-66
4Nice6105816-83

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers6420137614
2Benfica6330189912
3Standard Liege6114714-74
4Lech Poznan6105614-83

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSV Eindhoven6402129312
2Granada632163311
3PAOK Salonika61328716
4Omonia Nicosia6114512-74

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli632174311
2Real Sociedad62315419
3AZ Alkmaar62227528
4HNK Rijeka6114612-64

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester6321125711
2Sporting Braga63211210211
3Zorya Luhansk621369-37
4AEK Athens6114713-64

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lille6330125712
2AC Milan6321117411
3Sparta Prague62131011-17
4Celtic6024717-102

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal5410145913
2Maccabi Tel-Aviv623157-29
3Sivasspor6213910-17
4FK Qarabag5014410-61

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Royal Antwerp641183513
2Tottenham6321135811
3LASK6222811-38
4Ludogorets6015616-101

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb633060612
2RZ Pellets WAC62226608
3Feyenoord613247-36
4CSKA Moscow604225-34

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hoffenheim64201311214
2Red Star Belgrade632194511
3Slovan Liberec6213413-97
4KAA Gent6015311-81
