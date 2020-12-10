Europa League - Group K
RZ Pellets WACRZ Pellets WAC0FeyenoordFeyenoord0

RZ Pellets WAC v Feyenoord

Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Line-ups

RZ Pellets WAC

  • 31Kofler
  • 27Novak
  • 22Baumgartner
  • 44Lochoshvili
  • 4Scherzer
  • 16Leitgeb
  • 30Taferner
  • 10Liendl
  • 19Sprangler
  • 11Vizinger
  • 9Joveljic

Substitutes

  • 2Giorbelidze
  • 5Peric
  • 6Pavelic
  • 7Peretz
  • 8Dieng
  • 15Rnic
  • 17Stratznig
  • 23Schöfl
  • 24Wernitznig
  • 29Kuttin
  • 32Soldo
  • 34Schmerböck

Feyenoord

  • 21Marsman
  • 22Geertruida
  • 25Spajic
  • 4Senesi
  • 15Malacia
  • 6Diemers
  • 28Toornstra
  • 23Kökcü
  • 10Berghuis
  • 9N Jørgensen
  • 11Linssen

Substitutes

  • 2Nieuwkoop
  • 7Narsingh
  • 8Fer
  • 14Johnston
  • 17Sinisterra
  • 20Vilaca Teixeira
  • 30ten Hove
  • 33Botteghin
  • 40Azarkan
  • 41Bannis
  • 58Vente
  • 59Wehrmann
Referee:
Pawel Raczkowski

Match Stats

Home TeamRZ Pellets WACAway TeamFeyenoord
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Mario Leitgeb (RZ Pellets WAC).

  3. Post update

    Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jonathan Scherzer (RZ Pellets WAC).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dario Vizinger (RZ Pellets WAC) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Novak.

  6. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  7. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma6411135813
2Young Boys631297210
3CFR Cluj6123410-65
4CSKA Sofia612337-45

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal66002051518
2Molde6312911-210
3Rapid Vienna62131113-27
4Dundalk6006819-110

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen65012181315
2Slavia Prague64021110112
3Hapoel Be'er Sheva6204713-66
4Nice6105816-83

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers6420137614
2Benfica6330189912
3Standard Liege6114714-74
4Lech Poznan6105614-83

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSV Eindhoven6402129312
2Granada632163311
3PAOK Salonika61328716
4Omonia Nicosia6114512-74

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli632174311
2Real Sociedad62315419
3AZ Alkmaar62227528
4HNK Rijeka6114612-64

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester6321125711
2Sporting Braga63211210211
3Zorya Luhansk621369-37
4AEK Athens6114713-64

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lille6330125712
2AC Milan6321117411
3Sparta Prague62131011-17
4Celtic6024717-102

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal5410145913
2Maccabi Tel-Aviv623157-29
3Sivasspor6213910-17
4FK Qarabag5014410-61

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Royal Antwerp641183513
2Tottenham6321135811
3LASK6222811-38
4Ludogorets6015616-101

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb633060612
2RZ Pellets WAC62226608
3Feyenoord613247-36
4CSKA Moscow604225-34

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hoffenheim64201311214
2Red Star Belgrade632194511
3Slovan Liberec6213413-97
4KAA Gent6015311-81
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories