RZ Pellets WAC v Feyenoord

Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
RZ Pellets WACRZ Pellets WAC0FeyenoordFeyenoord0
Foul by Mario Leitgeb (RZ Pellets WAC).
Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jonathan Scherzer (RZ Pellets WAC).
Attempt saved. Dario Vizinger (RZ Pellets WAC) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Novak.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Roma
|6
|4
|1
|1
|13
|5
|8
|13
|2
|Young Boys
|6
|3
|1
|2
|9
|7
|2
|10
|3
|CFR Cluj
|6
|1
|2
|3
|4
|10
|-6
|5
|4
|CSKA Sofia
|6
|1
|2
|3
|3
|7
|-4
|5
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arsenal
|6
|6
|0
|0
|20
|5
|15
|18
|2
|Molde
|6
|3
|1
|2
|9
|11
|-2
|10
|3
|Rapid Vienna
|6
|2
|1
|3
|11
|13
|-2
|7
|4
|Dundalk
|6
|0
|0
|6
|8
|19
|-11
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|B Leverkusen
|6
|5
|0
|1
|21
|8
|13
|15
|2
|Slavia Prague
|6
|4
|0
|2
|11
|10
|1
|12
|3
|Hapoel Be'er Sheva
|6
|2
|0
|4
|7
|13
|-6
|6
|4
|Nice
|6
|1
|0
|5
|8
|16
|-8
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rangers
|6
|4
|2
|0
|13
|7
|6
|14
|2
|Benfica
|6
|3
|3
|0
|18
|9
|9
|12
|3
|Standard Liege
|6
|1
|1
|4
|7
|14
|-7
|4
|4
|Lech Poznan
|6
|1
|0
|5
|6
|14
|-8
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|PSV Eindhoven
|6
|4
|0
|2
|12
|9
|3
|12
|2
|Granada
|6
|3
|2
|1
|6
|3
|3
|11
|3
|PAOK Salonika
|6
|1
|3
|2
|8
|7
|1
|6
|4
|Omonia Nicosia
|6
|1
|1
|4
|5
|12
|-7
|4
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Napoli
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|4
|3
|11
|2
|Real Sociedad
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|4
|1
|9
|3
|AZ Alkmaar
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|5
|2
|8
|4
|HNK Rijeka
|6
|1
|1
|4
|6
|12
|-6
|4
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leicester
|6
|3
|2
|1
|12
|5
|7
|11
|2
|Sporting Braga
|6
|3
|2
|1
|12
|10
|2
|11
|3
|Zorya Luhansk
|6
|2
|1
|3
|6
|9
|-3
|7
|4
|AEK Athens
|6
|1
|1
|4
|7
|13
|-6
|4
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Villarreal
|5
|4
|1
|0
|14
|5
|9
|13
|2
|Maccabi Tel-Aviv
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|7
|-2
|9
|3
|Sivasspor
|6
|2
|1
|3
|9
|10
|-1
|7
|4
|FK Qarabag
|5
|0
|1
|4
|4
|10
|-6
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Royal Antwerp
|6
|4
|1
|1
|8
|3
|5
|13
|2
|Tottenham
|6
|3
|2
|1
|13
|5
|8
|11
|3
|LASK
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|11
|-3
|8
|4
|Ludogorets
|6
|0
|1
|5
|6
|16
|-10
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dinamo Zagreb
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|0
|6
|12
|2
|RZ Pellets WAC
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|6
|0
|8
|3
|Feyenoord
|6
|1
|3
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|6
|4
|CSKA Moscow
|6
|0
|4
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|4
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hoffenheim
|6
|4
|2
|0
|13
|1
|12
|14
|2
|Red Star Belgrade
|6
|3
|2
|1
|9
|4
|5
|11
|3
|Slovan Liberec
|6
|2
|1
|3
|4
|13
|-9
|7
|4
|KAA Gent
|6
|0
|1
|5
|3
|11
|-8
|1